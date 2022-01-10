Ring Fit Adventure is the highlight of a UK bestseller dominated by Nintendo Switch

The British public is still waiting for launches that change the landscape in stores.

With the turn of the year, one of the most common purposes is to join the gym. But it can also be worth buying the Ring Fit Adventure and doing a little exercise at home, which according to the latest top sales of United Kingdom appears as the great novelty of the list of best-selling games from early 2022.

Of course, it was far from the first position, again occupied by Mario Kart 8: Deluxe that seems totally immune to the rumors of a new installment. The other two members of the podium also maintain their place compared to the previous week: FIFA 22 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are changes in the fourth position, which is now occupied by Minecraft for Switch to replace Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Finally, out of the top 10 we have 51 Worldwide Games, which rounds off the week for Nintendo Switch with an 81% improvement in demand.

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) FIFA 22 (EA Sports) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) Minecraft (Switch) (Microsoft) Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision) Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo) Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

Like seven days ago, GamesIndustry does not report notable launches in stores. This panorama in physical stores will continue for some time, although in digital PC players do have significant news, Monster Hunter: Rise and God of War, whose demand will be reflected in digital stores.

