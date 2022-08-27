Ring of Pain is now free to download with the Epic Games Store, which announces a ‘gift’ for next week

In addition to Bungie’s 30th Anniversary Pack for Destiny 2, the store invites you to download Ring of Pain.

For several years, Thursdays have been the favorite days for lovers of free games thanks to the Epic Games Store’s commitment to gifts. The PC trade offers this week the opportunity to get us without paying a euro with Ring of Pain, a dungeon exploration and card fighting adventure.

Dive into randomly generated circular zones where both danger and reward await you. Observe your surroundings and plan the most suitable route. with monsters or dodge them with stealth. The circle will respond to each action with a reaction”, we can read more in detail about the video game in its cover letter.

With turn-based battles, Ring of Pain has been able to make a name for itself on PC, accumulating a 92% positive review on Steam, with more than 2,350 reviews written to date. It originally hit stores in 2020 and is currently selling for €19.99. Outside of compatible users can find the adventure on Xbox and Switch.

Apart from the roguelike, the Epic Games Store is giving away Bungie’s 30th anniversary pack for Destiny 2 until September 30, which has just been released in the video game store and also has an interesting crossover in Fortnite and Fall Guys.

For the following week, and for those who missed a triple-A, the gift of Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is announced. Submerged: Hidden Depths, released earlier this year, will also be available for download.

More about: Ring of Pain, Free Games, Epic Games Store and Humble Games.