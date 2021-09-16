Rio Ferdinand’s harsh criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo: “You have to tell him to stay seated”

The Portuguese was substituted at 70 minutes (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo debuted in a new edition of the Champions League with mixed feelings. On the one hand, in addition to reaching Iker Casillas as the player who played the most games in this European competition (177), it took only 13 minutes to premiere on the networkOn the other, however, he witnessed his team’s 2-1 defeat to the Swiss Young Boys.

The Portuguese star and Manchester United are in the focus of the English press and many came out to speak after this surprising result, including the former captain of the team Red Devil Rio Ferdinand, who did not hesitate reproach a particular action by former Juventus and Real Madrid.

“If I were the coach, I would tell him to stay seated”, assured the English defender about the behavior of CR7 in the substitute bench after being replaced in the 72nd minute by Jesse Lingard.

It is that the experienced footballer could not contain himself when he saw the development of the game from the bench, getting up on more than one occasion to give directions and encourage their colleagues.

“I must be honest. I understand that when people see Cristiano behaving like this, they think he’s a passionate boy, who wants to win and can’t help but see the team in trouble. But if that means get up and shout instructions, not good “, considered the former Manchester United referent, understanding that this gesture may publicly weaken his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This is not the first time that the former merengue footballer starts giving directions from the bench after being substituted. To find a clear antecedent you have to travel to the final of the Euro 2016 in which Portugal became champion after beating France.

Back then the Portuguese left the field at 25 minutes due to a blow to the knee but he followed the whole game very closely practically acting as assistant coach behind Fernando Santos. On that occasion his harangue, his team won with a goal from Éder in the 109th minute, which allowed him to win the Cup.

Peter Schmeichel, another of Manchester United’s legends, chose to criticize Solskjaer’s decision to replace CR7 with 20 minutes remaining and with the score even (1-1).

“The fans want Cristiano on the field, even if the team only has 10 players, because if he catches the ball he can make things happen. For a long time United fans have waited for a player of this style and they change him for one that last year he sent on loan to another team, for a player who tried to sell, who tried to give up … I find it a bit strange ”, sentenced.

