Riot Games agrees to pay $ 100 million for gender discrimination class action lawsuit

The creators of League of Legends or Arcane will indemnify both employees and lawyers.

Unfortunately, 2021 has not only been a curious year and with new video games to enjoy. We have also known the worst face in the industry, with cases as notorious as those of Ubisoft or the great controversy that has surrounded Activision Blizzard every month, accused of cases of harassment and abuse of its workers and directly splashing its executives.

Much earlier, since 2018 specifically, Riot Games It has been dealing with a lawsuit for gender discrimination in which several workers provided evidence and testimonies of totally reprehensible behavior on the part of the developer. It is a class action lawsuit that pointed to a harmful work culture towards women.

80 will go to the plaintiffs and 20 to the lawyersNow, thanks to a post from The Washington Post, we have learned that Riot has agreed to pay a total of 100 million dollars to close this legal process. Of the total sum, 80 million will go to the plaintiffs in payment for their grievances, while the remaining 20 million will be used to cover the work of their law firm.

Those 80 million will be distributed among the 2300 workers who have been part of the company between the year 2014 and present, following a scale of time spent in the company. In addition, Riot itself is committed to making internal changes, in order to improve transparency in salary scales or enhance the presence of women in decision-making.

It is a very delicate case, but demands are common, practically the bread and butter in the video game industry, given its size and the number of players involved. Many relate to gender discrimination, like the one we recently learned about targeting PlayStation, but others range from minor legal disputes to issues with investors, such as the case of CD Projekt with Cyberpunk 2077.

