Riot Games is establishing itself as “the new Blizzard” with its new projects

With Act 3 of Arcane now available and with Ruined King more than finished, I can only take off my hat, get up from my chair and clap loudly at what Riot Games is doing with it. universe from League of Legends. As a fan of MOBA and the game world, the present and future of the company seem very bright, and they don’t seem to want to take their foot off the gas for a generation of new content it means.

Until quite recently, Blizzard universes (Starcraft, Warcraft, Diablo …) were my favorites in video games, although over the years the thing has been diluted to become a shadow of what it was. If we add to this the latest and worrying news from the company, I have little desire to continue supporting their products. And as if it were a thing of fate, while one falls the other begins to shine brighter never.

An important moment in the video game industry

I firmly believe that we are living a key moment in the video game industry. After 10 years In which Riot has become strong within MOBAs and has made its title a worldwide reference (both in the genre and in electronic sports), the company has begun to expand. Older people in the place will remember the comments on the company’s first more elaborate videos on YouTube, in the style “should make a series / movie“.



Riot showed a portion of their cards at their 10th anniversary event

Before we get to the cinematics on YouTube, the first initiatives of the company regarding lore it means they ended up dilutingThe now-defunct “Journal of Justice” being Riot’s first tests to develop its universe beyond “characters who give each other the milk in 40-minute games.” Over time the textual stories and the aforementioned cinematics arrived, but there was no type of cohesion.

And then came the tenth anniversary of the company, and with it a veritable flurry of advertisements. An ARPG, Ekko’s game, Valorant, Project L are just some of the examples that were presented at the event, although things have gone further. Arcane and Ruined King are the spearhead of a content creation strategy that looks like it will continue to advance for quite some time.



Riot has shown that it knows how to do things

If you haven’t seen the Arcane Act 3, I invite you to stop reading momentarily, watch the episodes and come back: I don’t want to spoil the series for anyone. Basically, the end of the series is a cliffhanger like a big cathedral, and taking into account the success of the series we will have a 2nd Season or, at least, a series that continues the events where episode 9 of the series leaves them.

This first serial fiction test by Riot has amazed audiences around the world, and it seems unthinkable that we will not have more similar content (in the form of series or movies) in the near future. However, not only bread (or series, in this case) man lives, and we are also beginning to receive the first games of Riot Forge, the official distributor of the company.

In addition to being a game that League of Legends lovers will love, Ruined King is a very solid RPG that seeks to appeal to a fairly wide audience, not just “bookworms” like me who have read the Runeterra Wiki. It is also not surprising that it is a good game, and it is that Airship Syndicate He has Battle Chasers behind him, a gem of the role-playing genre.



Ruined King I LOVED

And it is that from Riot Forge they look for development teams that already have some experience behind them, in order to create products that bring more people closer to the universe. After all, if you like the world that is offered to you,why they would not try other games set in the same? The other title of the distributor is Hextech Mayhem, although in this case the aim is not so much to expand the universe, but rather to create a rather attractive and entertaining rhythm game.

The future looks VERY good: on the horizon, we have titles like CONV/RGENCE (Ekko’s, go) or Song of Nunu, a title developed by the Spanish company Tequila Works. If we add to this Project L and other surprises that presumably Riot has up its sleeve, we are left with a more than decent schedule when it comes to games.

There is an old saying that goes “A dead king, put king”. Now that Blizzard’s future is so uncertain, it seems that Riot has decided on its own to become the lighthouse in which the new generations they will be fixed at the time of raising universes. This is just the beginning, and only time will tell how far Riot wants to go, and I say they want because they have shown that they can, they can.