Riot Games Taps Gaude Lydia Paez as a Senior Vice President

Riot Games, the worldwide recreation developer and writer behind on-line multiplayer phenom “League of Legends,” has named Gaude Lydia Paez as senior VP, international communications and company affairs. With practically 20 years of management expertise within the international media and leisure, know-how and promoting industries, Paez will carry her information to supervise Riot’s communication, social-responsibility, and international government-affairs efforts.

“All through her profession, Gaude has confirmed to be a extremely strategic communications and public affairs govt who possesses a uncommon mixture of storytelling prowess, disaster administration expertise, and the power to deal with advanced international enterprise issues,” mentioned Riot Games president Dylan Jadeja. “Along with her craft experience and keenness, Gaude is an extremely all the way down to earth, approachable, and humble chief who is totally aligned with Riot’s player-focused values. We couldn’t be extra excited to welcome her to our staff.” Paez will report on to Jadeja.

Most lately, Paez served as the senior VP and head of company communications at Hulu for a little beneath 5 years, the place she led the video-on-demand platform’s communications division throughout a interval of development whereby its buyer base elevated from 11 million to 38 million paid subscribers. Underneath her management, Hulu’s communications staff helped drive Hulu Plus Dwell TV’s entrance to the reside tv streaming market. Previous to Hulu, Paez was senior VP of company and digital communications for seven years at Fox Broadcasting Firm and labored as a director of company communications at Yahoo! for 4 years. Paez is at the moment finishing her Masters in Enterprise Administration at Oxford’s Stated Enterprise College.

Paez’s hiring comes as Riot Games is gearing up for explosive development, significantly within the space of esports. Final August, Spotify purchased an unique “audio service supplier” sponsorship for “League of Legends” esports beneath a multi-year pact between the businesses, tapping into the sport’s colossal fanbase to amplify the streamer’s viewers.