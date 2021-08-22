Rip-off fee in opposition to former minister who joined BJP from TMC, despatched to police custody after arrest

New Delhi: Former West Bengal MLA and previous CM Shyama Prasad Mukherjee has been arrested on corruption fees. The BJP chief has been arrested by means of the police on fees of rip-off. BJP chief is accused of 10 crore rip-off. It’s alleged that this rip-off came about when the BJP chief used to be additionally the chairman of Bishnupur Municipality.Additionally Learn – In TMC’s program ‘Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chalo’ rakhis, girls additionally tied rakhis to the folks of Afghanistan

West Bengal's Bankura SP Dhritiman Sarkar instructed that there's a case of misappropriation of crores of rupees. BJP chief has been arrested. The topic is underneath investigation. Syama Prasad Mookerjee had left TMC prior to the West Bengal Meeting elections. He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party. BJP had given him a price tag, however he may now not win the election.

In line with police resources – Rs 10 crore used to be manipulated all the way through his tenure because the chairman of the municipality. There used to be a manipulation within the award of the contract. The BJP chief is being wondered. Massive quantity of rip-off used to be finished. Police BJP chief offered in courtroom, from the place he has been despatched to 4 days' police custody.

District police resources have instructed that all the way through his tenure because the chairman of the municipality, he has manipulated about Rs 10 crore in awarding the contract. He’s being interrogated. It has additionally been realized that in conjunction with a lot of his different accomplices, he has embezzled an enormous quantity, arrangements are being made to provide him within the courtroom.

West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh mentioned that the BJP chief has been arrested for leaving TMC and becoming a member of BJP. BJP has referred to as it political malice.