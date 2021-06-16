Rip-off price crores within the title of RT-PCR trying out in Bihar! Nitish govt additionally gave the contract to the blacklisted corporate

RT-PCR Rip-off in Bihar: Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) at the state govt headed by means of RT-PCR There was an allegation of rip-off within the title of trying out. In keeping with media stories, the federal government has given a freelance for RTPCR trying out to an organization which is blacklisted. The title of the corporate is Chance Services and products, which is based totally in Lucknow and is blacklisted in Maharashtra. In September, 2020, the Uddhav Thackeray govt had blacklisted it for 3 years within the subject of RTPCR package provide. Additionally Learn – Bihar Free up 2.0: Nitish govt introduced Free up-2, new tips will probably be issued from the morning of June 16, know what’s the exemption ..

In keeping with stories, the Bihar govt has given a freelance to this corporate to run cell trucks for RTPCR trying out. The corporate was once related with hospitals to run 5 mobiles in Patna, Bhagalpur, Biharsharif, Gaya and Muzaffarpur. On this, each RTPCR van has to do 1000 assessments day by day.

A day by day Hindi newspaper informed in its record that for this the corporate was once given a freelance of Rs 29.20 crore. However mavens imagine that best two crore will probably be spent in line with van for the association of trying out and 5 RTPCR trucks will probably be in a position for trying out in ten crores. In a similar way, including the take a look at package that the federal government will get for 2 to 2 and a part hundred rupees, it prices about ten crore rupees. On this manner, 20 crores will probably be spent for the sort of whole setup and in 3 months about 4 lakh RTPCR assessments can also be performed.

However, a civil surgeon from Bhagalpur has written a letter to the well being division after no longer being happy with the paintings of those cell trucks. He stated that loads of investigations are pending within the closing two days. Corporate individuals are investigating and no longer reporting. In the meantime, the Congress additionally took the CM Nitish Kumar govt on course.

Congress chief Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted on Wednesday and stated that the good rip-off of the Nitish govt, that is an open loot within the crisis. The misgovernance of JDU-BJP, which set a report of scams in Corona, additionally looted the RTPCR that investigated this epidemic. Double engine govt, way filled with scams.