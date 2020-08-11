RIP Rahat Indori: ‘She calls but didn’t want to go’, Rahat Indori’s poetry on which young people spend their lives

Rahat Indori Shayari ‘bulati hai magar jane ka nahin’: The famous poet Rahat Indori died on Tuesday in a private hospital here while being treated for Corona virus infection. He was 70. District Magistrate Manish Singh said, “Indouri, infected with Kovid-19, died while undergoing treatment at Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAMS).” He told that Indori were already suffering from chronic diseases like heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes. Also Read – Goodbye Relief Indouri: Poet who brought ‘Assam to the ground’, read his 20 selected lions

The departure of Rahat Indori is an irreparable loss. His poems, lions and shayari are close to the hearts of people of all ages. The younger generation’s love for Rahat Indauri is amazing. Now that he has not lived in this world, his lions and poetry will always be remembered. Rahat calls a poetry of Indauri but ‘jaane jaane… ..no’ is very viral on Tiktok to Instagram YouTube. People have made different types of videos on this poetry.

Rahat Indori Shayari ‘bulati hai magar jane ka nahin’

Calls but does not go

This world is not here to go

My son love someone

But no way to go

Keep the ground even if you want it

If you go then don’t stop

Scoop up the stars

I don’t go home empty handed

Everything is spread everywhere

The atmosphere is not dead

He measures the neck

But don’t be afraid of bloodthirsty

Here are some videos-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ufeugg0bnl8

Please tell that the 70-year-old poet himself had informed about his infection by tweeting himself on Tuesday morning. Indauri had also said in her tweet, “Pray (I) should defeat this disease as soon as possible”. Dr. Ravi Dosi, head of SAM’s chest disease department, said, “Indori had pneumonia in both lungs and was brought to the hospital in critical condition.” He told, “Due to difficulty in breathing, he was kept in ICU and was being given oxygen. But despite all the efforts, we could not save his life. ”

Sutlej Rahat, son of Indauri and young poet, told Tuesday morning before his father’s death, “My father was at home for the last four and a half months due to the outbreak of Kovid-19. He was only getting out of the house for his regular health check-up. ” He told that Indauri was feeling restless for the last five days and when X-rays of his lungs were done on the advice of doctors, then pneumonia was confirmed in them. Later in the investigation, he was found infected with the corona virus.