RIPahmedpatel: Digvijay Singh said- Ahmed Patel was a medicine for every merge for all Congressmen

#RIPahmedpatel: The party is shocked by the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. The death of Patel, close to the Gandhi family and treasurer of the party, is being considered a major loss for the Congress. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh has also expressed grief over the death of senior party leader Ahmed Patel. Singh said that he was the medicine of every political merge for all Congressmen. Also Read – Who will replace Ahmed Patel in the ‘troubled’ Congress, someone so trustworthy of the Gandhi family!

Senior Congress strategist Patel (71) died in a hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday morning. He was suffering from Kovid-19. Also Read – Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died from Corona, treatment was going on in Medanta Hospital, PM Modi expressed grief

Digvijay tweeted, ‘Ahmed Patel is no more. An integral friend, reliable companion gone. We have been together since 1977. He reached the Lok Sabha, I in the Vidhan Sabha. He was the medicine of every political merge for all us Congressmen. Soft-spoken, tactful and always smiling was his identity. ” Also Read – Upheaval about Muslim MLAs in Bihar, CM Nitish’s move in Owaisi and Congress tension

He said, “No matter how angry he was, he had the ability to send it after satisfying it. Away from the media, but involved in every decision of Congress. Even bitter words could be learned from them in very sweet words. The Congress party can never forget his contribution. Ahmad bhai be immortal. “

Digvijay further wrote, “Ahmad Bhai was a very religious person and lived anywhere, never missed the Namaz. Today there is also Devuthani Ekadashi which has great importance in Sanatan Dharma. Allah make them ala maqam ata in Jannatul Firdaus. Amen.”

(input language)