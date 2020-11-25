RIPahmedpatel: Loyal, helpful and strategist … such was the ‘Ahmed bhai’ of Congress

#RIPahmedpatel: For the first time in the 1977 Lok Sabha elections after the Emergency, the anti-Congress atmosphere was at its peak, but a 28-year-old youth from Bharuch, Gujarat, defeated the atmosphere. This young man named Ahmed Patel was an important character in creating an atmosphere in favor of the Congress for decades later. Also Read – #RIPahmedpatel: Digvijay Singh said- Ahmed Patel was a medicine for every merge for all Congressmen

Soft-spoken, simple-tempered, affable, loyal, helpful and a great strategist, Patel uses many such metaphors for most Congress leaders and his close ones. Also Read – Two strong base pillars fell within 36 hours, now who will give voice to Congress in hardships…

Patel died on Wednesday at the age of 71. He continued to be the Congressman’s dynasty till the last time of his life. Also Read – Who will replace Ahmed Patel in the ‘troubled’ Congress, someone so trustworthy of the Gandhi family!

Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Shakti Singh Gohil says, “With Patel’s departure, the Congress has lost a manjhi crossing the boat under the storm.” Not only this, politics has lost a good person. Gujarat lost a dying son to Gujaratis. “Patel, a five-time member of the Rajya Sabha and three-time Lok Sabha member, was born on August 21, 1949 in Bharuch, Gujarat to Mohammad Isaacji Patel and Evewaben Patel. Ahmed Patel’s father was also in the Congress and was a member of the Bharuch taluka panchayat at one time. Ahmed Patel got a lot of help from his father in making a political career. However, both Ahmed Patle’s children Faisal and Mumtaz are away from politics.

Patel, known as ‘Ahmed Bhai’ in the Congress and political corridors, started his political innings in 1976 in Bharuch from Gujarat with a try in the local body. After the Emergency, when the Congress faced defeat under the leadership of Indira Gandhi in 1977 Lok Sabha elections, Patel reached Lok Sabha for the first time from Bharuch at the age of 28. After this he was elected from this seat in 1980 and 1984 also.

In the early days of his national politics, he became close to Indira Gandhi. Later he remained very close and special to Rajiv Gandhi.

Patel was made the General Secretary of the Congress in the 1980s. He was also the Parliamentary Secretary to Rajiv Gandhi.

Patel lost the Lok Sabha elections in 1989 and again after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, he faced a difficult time in political life. However, he reached the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1993 and continued to be a member of the Upper House continuously thereafter.

After Sonia Gandhi stepped into active politics as Congress president, Patel’s political graph once again rose and joined the party’s key strategists. Then he became the political secretary of Sonia Gandhi. It is said that he had a clear impression in the decisions of Sonia Gandhi and the Congress.

After the formation of the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh in 2004, Patel’s stature and role increased further. At that time, he was considered to be a bridge between the Congress organization, allies and the government.

Patel is said to have on several occasions in his political life turned down offers to become part of the government and preferred to work for the Congress organization.

Hardik Patel, the working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress, tells PTI-Bhasha, “Patel used to do politics selflessly and that was the reason he never took any position in the government.” This is what young people learn from them. His dream was to have a Congress government in Gujarat again. We will put our full strength to fulfill his dream. “

Even after the Congress started going out of power in 2014, when the difficult period started for him, Patel stood firmly with the party and maintained his role of strategist. Even after the Congress lost again in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they continued to play their role. He became the treasurer of the Congress in 2018 and remained in this role till the last time.

Patel, who played the role of a troubleshooter on several occasions for his party, stayed away from the glare of the media. At the time of the 2017 Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat, then the assembly elections and the recent Sachin Pilot episode and the controversy surrounding the 23 leaders’ letters, and on many other occasions, Patel has shown himself to be an excellent strategist and role of a troubleshooter.