Riquelme marked the key advantage that the Argentine team will have in the Qatar World Cup

When there are 157 days left until the start of the next Qatar World Cup 2022there are many who place the Argentine national team as one of the great candidates to be crowned in the Middle East. From international media to players who will participate in the World Cup, everyone refers to the team led by Lionel Scaloni as one of the best teams of the moment.

In the last few hours, a prominent figure in Argentine soccer joined these sayings. After the great triumph of Boca Juniors against Tigre by 5-3 in the Bombonera, the one who took advantage of the occasion to talk about the present that the national team is going through was Juan roman riquelme. Vice President of Xeneizewho knew how to be a World Cup player in 2006 at the hands of José Pekerman, revealed what is the difference between the team that has Lionel Messi as its flag ahead of the tournament that will start on November 21 in Doha.

“The team is here to compete with the best, if we start with that he is a candidate, then everything that is achieved is little. You have to admit that the team is doing well. I think that Argentina has an advantage that I haven’t seen for a long time in an Argentine team, that they already play as a team, not as a National Team. They are a team. And that is difficult to achieve in the Argentine team”, analyzed Riquelme in dialogue with ESPN.

“They already know each other, they manage the matches and they have the best in the world who is preparing for the World Cup and I am very excited that it will go very well for us”added the idol of Boca in the stadium where he dazzled locals and strangers alike with his game on so many occasions.

Riquelme spoke about the present of the national team that has Lionel Messi as its flag (@todosobreroman10)

On the other hand, when he was reminded that there are several members of the coaching staff who shared with him the obtaining of a youth world title, also with Pekerman as DT, Román did nothing more than highlight the human quality of the staff of the albiceleste team

“The World Cup in Malaysia 97… Time passes quickly, it is the only thing that cannot be fixed. It was enjoyed a lot. There is Aimar, Samuel, Scaloni, with Ayala we had the opportunity to share the 2006 World Cup… They are good people, I love them very much, I always want them to do well in the senior team, in the youth teams that Mascherano, Placente are working on… It makes me very happy happy to see them work and how they are enjoying it”hill JR.

Beyond referring to the current situation of the National Team, Riquelme focused on what happens on a day-to-day basis in the club that now he has to lead in another function and touched on several topics of the present xeneize. One of them was how he sees the fans after the recent titles won and the growth of the team led by Sebastián Battaglia.

“I see the fans happy, I see the players well, always thinking about continuing to improve, because very good things are done, but you can also play much better. He came out champion in Córdoba, with a very difficult rival like Tigre. And it’s not easy after a few days to play another championship again, they didn’t have preseason. Little by little they are picking up the pace and they are getting used to winning, which is very good for our club”.

In addition, in the face of rumors of a possible arrival of the Chilean Arturo vidaland the always latent chance that Edinson Cavani wear the blue and gold shirt, Riquelme was clear in his position on the arrival of these international soccer stars. “Vidal was born to play for this club, Cavani was born to play here. Whether they can be paid is another thing. I listen to many things and what is said, they tell me. We are happy with the players we have, these are star players, and one always dreams of having them. From there to it becoming a reality is more complicated. We always try to work in the best way and we take great care of the club”, he said.

And he added: “I speak with many soccer players, but we have the quota of foreigners covered. If you ask me, would you like Messi to play in the Boca shirt? What if. Suarez? What if. They are stars. From there to what happens is something else.”

