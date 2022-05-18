Riquelme supported Sebastián Villa after the complaint: “We have to take our hats off, what happens outside the field is something else”

Riquelme’s statements about Sebastián Villa (ESPN)

The second vice president of Boca Juniors, Juan roman riquelmepublicly supported the Colombian soccer player Sebastian Villa after the complaint of sexual abuse.

“ Since we have been lucky enough to arrive at the club, two and a half years ago, we have nothing but words of gratitude because it has been 2 and a half years and he has never thrown himself on the stretcher, he has never been treated, it has not hurt at all He hasn’t stopped training for a single day. The truth is that we as a professional with that boy we have to take off our hat ”, assured the idol xeneize.

And I add: “ Afterwards, what happens off the pitch is another matter, but it is wonderful to have a player who for two and a half years did not miss a single training session ”.

The idol and leader xeneize granted an extensive report to the program F-Team of the ESPN signal after the victory of his team against Racing for one of the semifinals of the Professional Soccer League Cup. Villa started and converted a penalty in the definition of the match from 12 steps after the 0-0 recorded in the 90 minutes. Next Sunday, Boca will try to become champion in the grand final against Tigre, which will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in the province of Córdoba.

Villa accumulates two complaints. Last year, his ex-partner Daniela Cortés accused him of gender violence. The prosecutor in the case, Sergio Anauati, offered the footballer the possibility of an abbreviated trial, which would lead to a 2-year sentence.

During another section of the report, Riquelme described Villa as the best player in Argentina: “ He is an athlete, he is seen to be calm, he is seen to be enjoying himself and his growth depends only on him; he is going to make more of a difference every day and we are happy to have him in our club ”. But the “Torero” did not always think the same: last year, in the middle of a surprise trip by the striker to Colombia, the leader assured that the footballer had disrespected the club, the shirt and his teammates.

Sebastián Villa, one of the figures of Boca, accumulates complaints in Justice

Last Friday, the xeneize player added another very serious accusation: a woman denounced him for sexual abuse and attempted murder. The 27-year-old confirmed her statements yesterday in a statement lasting more than six hours before the prosecutor Verónica Pérez, who does not rule out an arrest request.

The first measure was to make an appointment for tomorrow, Tuesday, cinco witnesses. Among them, a friend of the victim who would have gone to the country of Canning to help her, that June 26 last year. It is believed that it is the first batch of a long list of people who must declare in the file.

From the victim’s complaint, in which he reported that Villa He sexually abused her and tried to kill her in the middle of a fit of jealousy, a series of data emerge that the prosecutor wants to corroborate. For example, according to the woman’s account, a neighbor would have called 911 the day of the abuse due to the screams that were heard. Pérez has already sent an official letter to the police station to report if this actually happened.

Once the accusation was known, the Boca Juniors club assured that it activated a special protocol prepared specifically for this type of case, but did not apply any type of disciplinary sanction with the player.

