Rise and Shine Grabs Soko Music Doc ‘Here We Move Here We Groove’

Stefan Kloos’ Rise and Shine World Gross sales company has picked up all world rights excluding The Netherlands to Sergej Kreso’s musical documentary “Here We Move Here We Groove.”

Making its world premiere as a part of IDFA’s Dutch Competitors, “Here We Move,” produced by Amsterdam-based Doxy Movies, represents a stirring and hopeful musical story about constructing bridges by way of music.

It follows DJ Robert Soko, who fled from the struggle in Yugoslavia as a young person, and used Western music and electrifying Balkan rhythms to combine cultures, turning into a well-known Balkan Beats DJ in Europe.

“We have been monitoring the venture for some time. I’ve identified Robert Soko’s actions for a few years, and our workplace is mainly on the opposite facet of the street from the membership the place Robert Soko is having his Balkan Beats events in Berlin,” Kloos informed Selection.

“However our curiosity in distribution is a particular high quality of the movie: ‘Here We Move Here We Groove’ is a superb mixture of a lighthearted music street film and a cultural expertise with substance that’s so well timed for the age we live in,” he added.

On the present IDFA hybrid version, “Here We Move” screens Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Tuschinski 1 theater -with tickets offered out- and will go surfing on Nov. 28 and Dec. 4.

“It’s such a disgrace that the movie can’t have a premiere with a very packed cinema, as it’s a nice viewers expertise. However it’s additionally a rewarding movie to look at on-line. We hope the world premiere brings the movie into the highlight for festivals and patrons worldwide,” Kloos mentioned.

He added: “I see a large marketplace for the movie. Because of the music and social gathering environment, I see dozens of movie festivals, and I see some theatrical releases arising in Europe. And it’s nice TV programming everywhere in the world in these occasions the place we’re craving for lighter movies that on the identical time have sturdy substance.”

Rise and Shine may even signify worldwide the IDFA Discussion board title “A Symphony of Noise,” about acclaimed British musician and idea artist Matthew Herbert. The movie is scheduled for launch within the first quarter of 2021.

In current offers managed by Rise and Shine, Docs For Sale title “Discovering Sally” has discovered a broadcast dwelling within the U.S: Black Public Media, which has acquired the movie for its PBS-slot “AfroPoP.”

Kloos additionally unveiled gives in negotiation from Al Jazeera for the multi-award profitable Docs For Sale title “The Wall of Shadows” and from the BBC for the Berlinale laureled Better of Fests’ “Storage Folks.”