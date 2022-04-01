Tech Rise of New Champions premieres freestyle match; New Free Game Mode Trailer (PC, PS4, Switch) By Kim Diaz - April 1, 2022 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Receive a daily and/or weekly compilation of the published news: Daily (Receive all the news published in the last 24 hours so you don’t miss anything) Weekly (Receive every Friday the 10 best news published since the last Friday in summary mode) SUBSCRIBE It’s not spam. We will not share your email. You can unsubscribe at any time.