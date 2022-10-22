Rishi Sunak is the first candidate to get the necessary support to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Rishi Sunak became the first candidate to win the support of 100 Conservative Party deputies (REUTERS)

Just hours after the candidacy was opened for members of the Conservative Party run in the race to be the new British Prime Minister, there is already a name that sounds strong. Rishi Sunak became this Friday the first to obtain the support of at least 100 deputies toriesaccording to British media reports.

The Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood announced, for his part, that he was the 100th to support it: “The free market experiment is over: it has been a low point in the great history of our Party. The reboot begins. It is time for a centrist, stable and fiscally responsible government that offers credible national and international leadership. Honored to be the 100th Tory MP to support #Ready4Rishi.”

In case that none of the other candidates reaches this figure, it will become automatically in the new Prime Minister. Otherwise, they will be affiliates to the Party who will decide their favorite through an online vote.

It may interest you: How the next British Prime Minister will be chosen after the resignation of Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak faced Liz Truss in the race for Downing Street after the resignation of Boris Johnson and came second (REUTERS)

Sunak came second in the elections held this year, after the departure of Boris Johnson and in which Liz Truss was declared the winner. Back then, she had gotten the backing of 137 deputies and, among his allies, are the most critical of Truss. In this line, lacks support among those who make up the circle of the Prime Minister.

Sunak was, for his part, the target of criticism after learning that his wife Askhata Murty he paid £30,000 a year to make use of his non-resident status in the country in order to avoid paying UK tax on his foreign income. Her fortune is valued at 730 million pounds, which places her in 222nd place on the list of the richest, according to the media. Sunday Times.

According to the Party, in order to speed up the election process and thus have a result before next Friday, the candidates seeking their place in Downing Street must have the support of at least 100 of the 357 deputies tories. This measure announced by Graham Bradyresponsible for organizing the new primaries, provides a change from the usual required amount of 30 supports.

Candidates seeking their place in Downing Street must have the support of at least 100 of the 357 Tory deputies, explained Graham Brady (REUTERS)

The application process opened shortly after the resignation of Liz Truss – who will remain in office until the new prime minister takes office – and has a closing date set for Monday October 24th.

Among the other names that began to resonate in the last few hours are Penny Mordauntwho came third in the Tory leadership race, backed by 105 MPs, at the time.

It may interest you: The list of candidates to replace Liz Truss in the United Kingdom is reduced and the Conservatives want to define it as soon as possible

Mordaunt announced that he would again be looking for a place in Downing Street with a message on his Twitter account, in which stressed his will to unite the countryin the midst of the crisis that is going through these days.

“I am a candidate to be the head of the Conservative Party and prime minister, to unite our country, fulfill our commitments and win the next legislative elections,” wrote the 49-year-old deputy, former Minister of Defense and International Trade.

Penny Mordaunt announced that she will seek her place as party leader, with the focus on uniting the country (REUTERS)

Finally, the other name that gained strength was that of the former prime minister Boris Johnsonwho held the position until July of this year, when he was forced to resign in the wake of the scandals of the pandemic and the Partygate.

Now, Johnson – who had disappeared from the political sphere and was vacationing with his family in the Dominican Republic – reappeared in the Tory race, on a cracked stage: his level of unpopularity within the party is very high although he still has allies in Parliament.

Keep reading:

The candidates to succeed Liz Truss must have the support of at least 100 of the 357 “Tory” deputies

Who will be the next leader of Great Britain?

The memes left by the resignation of Liz Truss