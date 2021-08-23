Rishton Ka Manjha (Zee TV) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Rishton Ka Manjha (Zee TV) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Rishton Ka Manjha is an Indian tv drama serial produced via Sushant Das. It stars Krushal Ahuja and Aanchal Goswami within the lead roles. The display is remake of the Bengali TV display Deep Jwele Jaai which was once aired on Zee Bangla. The display is being made underneath the banner of Tent Cinema.

Tale

The tale of the display revolves round Diya and Arjun, two youths from town of Kolkata. Diya is the satisfied lady who units her desires on making it giant in badminton. Alternatively, she faces a wide variety of opposition, and the wide tale is set how she meets Arjun who is going directly to change into a robust fortify for her in her lifestyles adventure.

Identify Rishton Ka Manjha Major Forged Krushal Ahuja

Aanchal Goswami Style Drama Thought Sayantani Bhattacharya Director Anupam Hari Manufacturer Sushant Das Tale Sushant Das Screenplay Nandlal Majumdar

Sritama Dialogues Paridhi Jaiswal Track Shibasish Banerjee Background Track Devjeet Roy Editor Amitabh Bagchi DoP Manoj Mishra Artwork Director Nafisa Khatin Gown Director Sandeep Ghoshal Manufacturing Head Sujoy Datta Roy Ingenious Director Darshana Das Manufacturing Space Tent Cinema

Forged

All the solid of TV serial Rishton Ka Manjha :

Krushal Ahuja

As : Arjun

Aanchal Goswami

As : Diya

Bharat Kaul

Madhvi Singh

Tapasya Dasgupta

Time

Rishton Ka Manjha is telecast from Monday to Saturday at 7pm on Zee TV channel. The display may be to be had for on-line streaming on Zee5 app. Its first promo was once launched on 29 July 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Identify Zee TV Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 7pm Operating Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 23 August 2021 Language Hindi Nation India

