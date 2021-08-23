Rishton Ka Manjha (Zee TV) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Rishton Ka Manjha (Zee TV) Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More
Rishton Ka Manjha is an Indian tv drama serial produced via Sushant Das. It stars Krushal Ahuja and Aanchal Goswami within the lead roles. The display is remake of the Bengali TV display Deep Jwele Jaai which was once aired on Zee Bangla. The display is being made underneath the banner of Tent Cinema.

Tale

The tale of the display revolves round Diya and Arjun, two youths from town of Kolkata. Diya is the satisfied lady who units her desires on making it giant in badminton. Alternatively, she faces a wide variety of opposition, and the wide tale is set how she meets Arjun who is going directly to change into a robust fortify for her in her lifestyles adventure.

Identify Rishton Ka Manjha
Major Forged Krushal Ahuja
Aanchal Goswami
Style Drama
Thought Sayantani Bhattacharya
Director Anupam Hari
Manufacturer Sushant Das
Tale Sushant Das
Screenplay Nandlal Majumdar
Sritama
Dialogues Paridhi Jaiswal
Track Shibasish Banerjee
Background Track Devjeet Roy
Editor Amitabh Bagchi
DoP Manoj Mishra
Artwork Director Nafisa Khatin
Gown Director Sandeep Ghoshal
Manufacturing Head Sujoy Datta Roy
Ingenious Director Darshana Das
Manufacturing Space Tent Cinema

Forged

All the solid of TV serial Rishton Ka Manjha :

Krushal Ahuja

As : Arjun

Aanchal Goswami

As : Diya

Bharat Kaul

Madhvi Singh

Tapasya Dasgupta

Time

Rishton Ka Manjha is telecast from Monday to Saturday at 7pm on Zee TV channel. The display may be to be had for on-line streaming on Zee5 app. Its first promo was once launched on 29 July 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Identify Zee TV
Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 7pm
Operating Time 20-22 Mins
Beginning Date 23 August 2021
Language Hindi
Nation India

In case you have extra information about the display Rishton Ka Manjha, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

