‘Rising Up at Evening,’ ‘Feathers of a Father’ Win at Atlas Workshops

Nelson Makengo’s “Rising Up at Evening” from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Omar El Zohairy’s “Feathers of a Father” from Egypt received the prizes for movies in post-production in Marrakech Movie Pageant’s Atlas Workshops, which is for tasks from Africa and the Arab world.

Documentary characteristic “Rising Up at Evening,” produced by Rosa Spaliviero and Dada Kahindo, follows a group in Kinshasa because it makes an attempt to revive its electrical energy provide. It’s set in opposition to the backdrop of a society “the place violence, excessive poverty and corruption are king,” in response to the director, whose “Up at Evening” received the quick documentary award at IDFA final yr. “Rising Up at Evening” received the Prix Brouillon d’un Rêve, and was chosen by IDFAcademy, Berlinale Skills and Durban Movie Mart.

“Feathers of a Father,” produced by Juliette Lepoutre and Pierre Menahem, charts the liberation of an Egyptian household after a magician’s trick goes flawed and the authoritarian father is changed into a rooster. The mission was awarded the Baumi Improvement Award, and was developed with the help of the TorinoFilmLab Characteristic Lab and Cannes’ Cinéfondation.

El Zohairy labored as an assistant director alongside some of Egypt’s most celebrated filmmakers, amongst them Youssef Chahine and Yousry Nasrallah. His quick movie “Breathe Out” (2011) had its premiere at the Dubai Movie Pageant, the place it received the Particular Jury Prize. His second quick, “The Aftermath of the Inauguration of the Public Rest room at Kilometer 375” (2014), was the primary Egyptian movie chosen for Cannes’ Cinéfondation.

The jury comprised photographer and filmmaker Tala Hadid, Visions du Réel inventive director Emilie Bujès, and Luxbox gross sales agent Hédi Zardi.

To regulate to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers included movies whose taking pictures has been interrupted or postponed, which was the case of each winners.

The Artekino Worldwide Prize for a mission in improvement, awarded by the Franco‐German channel Arte, went to Sofia Alaoui’s “Amongst Us” from Morocco, produced by Margaux Lorier.

On an distinctive foundation, along with the principle prizes, this yr a complete of €100,000 ($121,300) was distributed as computerized grants to all of the 23 chosen tasks – $3,630 to every mission in improvement, and $6,065 to every movie in post-production.

For the reason that explosion of Latin American cinema within the Nineteen Nineties, rising cinemas are seen as a hotbed of modern new expertise, and Arab and African filmmakers have attracted rising pageant and business curiosity, on account of their modern cinematic approaches, starting from gritty social dramas to shocking sci-fi style items.

The 1.5 billion inhabitants of the African and Arab nations has not gone unnoticed to streaming giants corresponding to Netflix, who’ve targeted their consideration on constructing networks and securing content material on the planet’s second most populous geographic zone, after Asia.

For the reason that Atlas Workshops launched in 2018, with the help of Netflix, tasks showcased throughout this system have gone on to win main prizes in A-list festivals. Because of this, this system is attracting more and more high-profile filmmakers and tasks in addition to pageant programmers and gross sales brokers.

This yr’s third version was held completely on-line, operating between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, with greater than 300 worldwide professionals taking part, with 23 tasks in improvement and movies in manufacturing or post-production.

The digital co-production market included 350 conferences between filmmakers and professionals. Filmmakers additionally acquired mentoring recommendation from 14 worldwide consultants.

The workshops included three webinars, beginning with a dialog between Franco-Senegalese director Alain Gomis and cinematographer Céline Bozon, about Gomis’s 2017 Berlinale Jury Grand Prix winner, “Félicité.”

A second webinar on co-production featured French producer Jennifer Sabbah-Immagine, Moroccan producer Karim Aitouna and Burkina Faso producer Michel Ok. Zongo.

The third webinar targeted on challenges going through the area’s filmmakers: “Between Want and Actuality: Sustaining the Inventive Course of in Instances of Uncertainty.” The three visitor filmmakers had been Morocco’s Tala Hadid, Lebanon’s Joana Hadjithomas and Egypt’s Hala Lotfy.

Moroccan professionals had particular person session periods within the new Atlas Station program, launched in collaboration with Dox Storage powered by Dox Field, and there have been six Moroccan tasks in improvement, introduced within the Atlas Shut-Ups part.

This system’s inventive director is Rémi Bonhomme, former program supervisor at Cannes Critics’ Week from 2009 to 2020, who succeeded Christoph Terhechte because the Marrakech fest’s inventive director in February 2020.

Bonhomme commented that though the principle pageant needed to be canceled because of the pandemic, offering funding and networking alternatives for tasks from African and Arab nations is extra necessary than ever.

“For this yr’s version, we chosen filmmakers already recognized by the trade, corresponding to Alaa Eddine Aljem, who premiered his debut movie ‘The Unknown Saint’ at Cannes Critics’ Week or Joel Karekezi, whose debut characteristic ‘The Mercy of the Jungle’ was awarded at Fespaco,” Bonhomme mentioned.

Bonhomme added that these established skills had been complemented by promising newcomers corresponding to Moroccan filmmaker Sofia Alaoui and Algerian director Dania Reymond-Boughenout.

This system is headed by Thibaut Bracq – a former programmer at the Pageant Premiers Plans d’Angers, who developed Cannes’ La Fabrique program. He mentioned that the Atlas Workshops introduced a fine addition of power and funding for members.

“Our first focus was to be as supportive as potential for the Moroccan, Arab and African trade. This yr’s problem was additionally to adapt the content material of our workshops to the digital format,” Bracq mentioned. “We determined to give attention to the tasks by providing extra mentoring periods to the chosen administrators. Our digital market was a success with greater than 350 one-to-one conferences booked throughout at some point and a half. This energetic participation reveals the rising curiosity of the worldwide trade in Arab and African filmmaking skills.”

Marrakech fest’s basic coordinator, Ali Hajji, underlined the rising significance of the Atlas Workshops for the general area, together with its catalyst impact for native Moroccan movies.

Hajji mentioned: “For this version, we additionally wished to have a particular give attention to Moroccan cinema and particularly the entire new technology of administrators who share a sure ambition to discover new territories whether or not in burlesque, fantasy or social, along with sharing a need to deal with worldwide viewers.”