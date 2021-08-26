Risk mission: 75 athletes were evacuated from Afghanistan who were threatened by the Taliban regime

Khalida Popal, former captain of the Afghanistan women’s team, shared the images on Twitter

Tension in Afghanistan grows by the hour and more and more people are looking for a way to leave the country after the Taliban take power. During the last hours, 75 elite athletes were able to be evacuated by the Australian government as specified by the union of professional soccer players, FIFPro.

“We thank the Australian government for evacuating large numbers of footballers and athletes from Afghanistan. These young women, both as athletes and activists, have been in a dangerous position and, on behalf of their peers around the world, we thank the international community for coming to their aid ”, the entity that brings together thousands of footballers around the planet highlighted in a statement.

“Much work remains to be done to help and establish these young women, and we urge the international community to ensure that they receive all the help they may need. Many athletes remain at risk in Afghanistan, and every effort should be made to offer help”They added.

Days ago, it had been known that Australia carried out a mission to rescue 50 athletes from that country, although it was not clarified if there were different actions to safeguard the athletes or if everything was the same plan.

Khalida’s posting on social media

Khalida popal, former captain of the Afghan national team, who participated in the evacuation of the 75 Afghan soccer players, stated that some of them had been beaten and had heard gunshots while fleeing.

Popal tweeted a photo of the group crammed into a plane and another in which he is seen walking down the track with backpacks. “Sleepless nights, be on the call all the time answering questions. Manage the media, motivate the players to keep fighting and not give up. Even if there were shots, they were hit “He wrote and added: “It was tough. All 75 players and some relatives are outside of Afghanistan. Teamwork. The work continues ”.

“The last few days have been extremely stressful, but today we have achieved an important victory. Footballers have shown strength and courage in a time of crisis, and we hope they will enjoy a better life outside of Afghanistan, although there is still much to do. Women’s football is a family, and we must ensure that all members are safe”Stated Popal according to the FIFPro site. In addition to her, Kelly Lindsey (former coach of the Afghan women’s team) and Nikki Dryden (former Canadian swimmer), among other women, also played a transcendental role.

The captain of the Afghan team, Khalida Popal, one of the leaders of the evacuation (Photo: AP)

Days before this group of players managed to escape from Kabul, the former soccer player had been the protagonist of a telephone interview from Denmark in which she could be heard the anguish and fear of the players who still remain in the country: “I ask my colleagues to burn their shirts and run away.”

Popal encouraged her colleagues to use their platforms to speak and alert while the Taliban reconquered the territory. “I received so many death threats because I was quoted on national television”, said. “I called the Taliban our enemies.”

Since the Taliban seized power a dozen days ago, after a lightning offensive, the airport in Kabul, the capital of the country, has become the epicenter of a frantic race to escape Afghanistan. Many fear a return to the brutality that existed under the Taliban during the 1990s, which forced women to be confined to their homes, despite the statements of the group that assures that it wants to respect them.

Sports were considered a distraction that took athletes away from their religious duties, and therefore were controlled by the Taliban. Women had no right to participate. “We hope to get as many as possible in the next few days. Obviously the window is closing. Time is of the essence “said Haley Carter, a former officer in the United States Marine Corps and a former assistant coach for the Afghan team.

Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, FIFPRO Secretary General, reflected on all this event: “We are reassured to know that this group of footballers and athletes was able to leave Afghanistan today. It has been an incredibly complex process for all involved in ensuring their evacuation. We cannot stop grieving for those who remain trapped in the country against their will”.

KEEP READING:

The despair of the former captain of the Afghanistan soccer team: “I ask my teammates to burn their shirts and flee”

How was the harrowing mission that managed to get 50 athletes out of Afghanistan to give them refuge in Australia

A footballer for the Afghanistan youth team died while trying to flee from the Taliban as a stowaway on a plane

Born in Afghanistan, Escaped the Taliban Regime That Murdered Her Father, and Became a Successful Soccer Player: The Story of Nadia Nadim