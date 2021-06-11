‘Rita Bahuguna Joshi does not have guts to speak to me’, says Sachin Pilot on claims of becoming a member of BJP

Uttar Pradesh (UP), Rajasthan Information Replace: At the present time all isn’t smartly in Rajasthan Congress and the dialogue is veteran Congress chief Secretary Pilot (Congress Chief Sachin Pilot) Ashok Gehlot (CM Ashok Gehlot) upset with the state executive led through In the meantime, there have been studies within the media that BJP chief Rita Bahuguna Joshi (BJP Chief Rita Bahuguna Joshi) Has spoken to Sachin Pilot and he might sign up for BJP quickly. Sachin Pilot has now spoke back to those discussions happening within the media. Additionally Learn – Uttar Pradesh Information: UP Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu positioned below space arrest, transient ban on go out

He stated on Friday that Rita Bahuguna Joshi has stated that she has spoken to Sachin. He will have to have spoken to Secretary Tendulkar. They do not have the braveness to speak to me. Pilot stated that he has now not spoken to any BJP chief. Rita Bahuguna Joshi has now not referred to as him. Joshi had stated in a dialog with a Hindi TV channel on Thursday that the secretary would quickly sign up for the BJP. The birthday party (Congress) is misbehaving with him. Rita Bahuguna has been UP Congress President previously. He left the birthday party prior to the 2017 UP meeting elections. Additionally Learn – Women communicate to boys on cell, then run away – debatable observation of member of UP Ladies’s Fee on rape

Additionally Learn – An individual in UP used to be given a double dose of Kovid vaccine inside 5 mins after which…