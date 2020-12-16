Rita Houston, Curator of Eclectic Sound on New York’s WFUV, Dies at 59

Rita Houston, a gradual presence on New York radio — and an essential musical tastemaker in her function as program director of Fordham College’s WFUV — died Tuesday after a battle with most cancers, the station stated in an announcement Tuesday. She was 59 years previous.

“Rita was the north star of WFUV’s sound and its public service, guiding the station’s musical path for many years,” stated Chuck Singleton, WFUV’s common supervisor, in an announcement. “She was a New York authentic, a trailblazing lady of distinctive expertise who formed a singular fashion behind the microphone — knowledgeable and casual, intimate, heat, real. But in addition, one of super pleasure.” Her voice, husky and enthusiastic, sometimes waxed enthusiastic over a brand new sound, artist or launch being featured within the station’s lineup.

WFUV stated earlier this month that Houston was stepping away to are inclined to well being points and her household. She had been battling most cancers for six years.

As program director, Houston presided over WFUV’s lengthy march from a station that originally targeted largely on people and Americana artists starting from Dar Williams and John Gorka to Steve Earle and Michelle Shocked, after which advanced to embody trendy sounds from Moby, David Byrne, Lake Avenue Dive and The Head and The Coronary heart. The duty has been one thing of a balancing act through the years, because of a loyal fan base that originally tuned in for rock and nation sounds they may not get on different New York retailers like the previous WXRK or the previous WNEW.

Houston was recognized for a voracious urge for food for all issues music, typically attending reside live shows many days every week, and showing at WFUV sponsored live shows round New York.

“I’ve at all times been an obsessive music fan, and rising up in New York with nice DJs like Vin Scelsa, Alison Steele and Frankie Crocker actually made an affect on me. I’ve at all times believed in what occurred on the radio,” she informed AllAccess.com in 2012.

Houston joined WFUV in 1994 after logging a stint at WXPS, a station in New York’s Westchester County that at the time operated a progressive music format. Houston presided over “Starlight Specific,” a program with an eclectic playlist. At first, she served as a noon DJ at WFUV, after which targeted on a Friday-night program, “The Complete Vast World,” which allowed for musical entries from across the globe. WFUV stated Delphine Blue, one other longtime space DJ, would take over this system.

Houston is survived by her spouse, Laura Fedele, in addition to a sister, two brothers and the household of a brother who predeceased her.