Rita Moreno: ‘West Side Story’ Gave Her ‘Dignity and Self-Respect’

Prior to now decade or so, Rita Moreno has acquired a number of lifetime achievement awards, and would in all probability obtain much more — besides that she’s too busy working.

The actress, who turns 89 on Dec. 11, is likely one of the few folks to win an EGOT: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. She’s additionally acquired the 2004 Presidential Medal of Freedom, the 2009 Nationwide Medal of Arts, 2013 SAG Life Achievement Award, Kennedy Heart Honors in 2015, and a Peabody Profession Achievement in 2019, to call just a few.

However she has no intention of resting on her laurels. In “Rita Moreno: A Memoir,” she expresses frustration at not working extra. “I nonetheless really feel that manner!” she advised Selection shortly after the e-book got here out in 2013. She is at all times busy: If it’s not movie, “I do theater, I do tv, live shows, I do talks, lectures, I do plenty of fundraising as a performer.”

Her 70-year profession covers the spectrum of leisure, together with radio, theater, basic-cable, films (each below the studio system and within the indie world) and now streaming.

She most not too long ago starred in “One Day at A Time,” Norman Lear’s revamped sitcom, 2017-2020, and will likely be seen in 2021 in Steven Spielberg’s model of “West Side Story,” on which she additionally serves as an government producer.

Moreno was born Rosita Dolores Alverio in Humacao, Puerto Rico; as a toddler her mom took her to New York, abandoning Moreno’s father and youthful brother. She felt estranged and lonely however found the enjoyment of performing. She began working professionally at age 13 dubbing movies and doing radio. Three years later, she received her SAG card as an additional in an Military movie.

In 1950, she made her movie debut in “So Younger So Dangerous” that was initially titled “Escape if You Can.” Selection’s Might 26, 1950 overview described it as “a mediocre movie revolving round delinquent femme adolescents.”

At first, she acted below the title Rosita Moreno (taking the surname of one in every of her stepfathers) and quickly grew to become Rita. She arrived in Hollywood within the days of the “starlet” and was below contract to MGM, then Fox.

She advised Selection: “I used to be not handled like a critical younger actress and that was very arduous. It despatched me into psychotherapy, which is likely one of the smartest issues I ever did. It taught me that I needed to discover worth in myself.” There have been occasional profession highlights, like a small half in “Singin’ within the Rain,” which gave her the prospect to watch Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen in motion, and as Tuptim in 1956’s “The King and I,” which she says was “beautiful function.”

However many of the elements had been “embarrassing,” she stated. “I name that my dusky maiden interval. Any character who had darkish pores and skin, I received all these elements. I might play a Polynesian, East Indian princess, no matter.” She additionally performed Native Individuals, Southeast Asians, and after all the Latin spitfire.

“I at all times needed to have an accent, despite the fact that I spoke higher English than most of the folks (who employed me). The characters all sounded the identical, as a result of I had no concept how these nationalities sounded, however no one else did both. It dismayed me; I started to really feel demeaned, that my dignity was on the road. However I needed to make a residing and I needed to be an actress. I used to be decided that, with perseverance and religion, in some unspecified time in the future somebody would say ‘This woman has expertise’ and would forged me in one thing significant.”

It occurred with the 1961 “West Side Story,” for administrators Jerome Robbins and Robert Smart. Selection’s overview on Sept. 27, 1961, stated she “presents a fiery characterization and scores vastly.”

She says it was the primary time she performed a personality who stood up for herself. “Apparently, the character of Anita grew to become my function mannequin in any case these years. Anita was a younger Hispanic girl with dignity, self-respect and huge energy.”

The movie earned 11 Academy Award nominations, profitable most of them. Moreno was solely the fifth Hispanic actor nominated. The day after she gained, Selection wrote, “Undoubtedly probably the most emotional recipient was Rita Moreno … She floated down the aisle in a contented daze and breathlessly advised the viewers. ‘I can’t consider it. Good Lord. I depart you with that.’ ”

Surprisingly, it didn’t open doorways. Within the seven years following the Oscar, she made few movies, as an alternative doing TV and stage work. She was forged onstage as Annie Sullivan in “The Miracle Employee,” the primary essential function for her the place ethnicity was not a requisite for the function.

Her bigscreen work included the 1969 “Night time of the Following Day,” reverse Marlon Brando, a former lover in a tempestuous relationship. Two years later, she was within the Mike Nichols-Jules Feiffer “Carnal Information,” with reviewer A.D. Murphy enthusing, “Miss Moreno’s temporary look is smashing.”

She gained three-fourths of her EGOT quartet within the Nineteen Seventies, with a Grammy for the album of “The Electrical Firm” (1973), a Tony in 1975 for “The Ritz” and two Emmys: first for her visitor look on a 1976 section of “The Muppet Present” and then in a 1978 episode of “The Rockford Information.”

Playwright Terrence McNally wrote the function in “The Ritz” particularly for her, based mostly on a personality she created at events, of a singer-dancer whose confidence and thick accent outweigh her expertise. She re-created the function of Googie Gomez within the 1976 movie model of “The Ritz,” directed by Richard Lester.

In the meantime, she was showing in PBS’s “The Electrical Firm” (1971-77), ABC’s sitcom “9 to five” (1982-83), voicing the title character in Fox Children’ “The place on Earth is Carmen Sandiego” (1994-1999) and then in HBO’s gritty jail sequence “Oz,” as Sister Pete (1997-2003).

She debuted her one-woman present, “Life With out Make-up” at Berkeley Rep in 2011 after growing stage fright. “I’m terrified that I’ll disappoint all people. This at my age! How does that occur? And it occurs to folks even at my age and older … Oh, we’re so fragile, it’s ridiculous!” she smiles.

In a 2013 interview with Selection, she was forthcoming concerning the self-doubt that plagues all artists, however overwhelmingly upbeat, humorous and playful.

Other than her work, she talked about fundraising for youngsters’s organizations or arts facilities like Berkeley Rep: “It’s a beautiful option to serve and I have to serve. It’s an intuition that claims you’re not the one individual on this world, and not the one one with worries. And when you’re able to assist others who’re much less lucky, you could have a accountability to assist.”

Moreno at all times felt that accountability. She fought for equality on a nationwide stage (together with the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs & Freedom) and on a private stage: “All my life I confronted sexism and racism — and then after I hit 40, ageism.”

Requested in 2013 if she had any recommendation for executives in Hollywood about being extra numerous, she shrugged, “I don’t have something to say to them. It’s an understanding they’ve to come back to on their very own … Oh, it’s higher, after all. However we nonetheless have a methods to go. However the perfect is but to come back.”