Rita Wilson Reflects on Contracting COVID-19 One Year Ago

Rita Wilson marked the one-year anniversary of her and husband Tom Hanks’ COVID-19 diagnoses with a reflective Instagram submit.

“One yr in the past at the moment I used to be taking part in the Sydney Opera Home @sydneyoperahouse, the following day began feeling very drained and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19,” Wilson wrote. “I wish to take a second to say how grateful we’re for our well being, how grateful we’re for the medical care we bought in Queensland, and that we share within the sorrow of every one who misplaced a beloved one to this virus. I’m hopeful for therefore many having the ability to get the vaccine.”

Wilson and Hanks had been the primary main celebrities to go public with their COVID-19 diagnoses, saying that they’d examined constructive on March 11, 2020. They each contracted the virus whereas in Australia for the manufacturing of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, through which Hanks performs Presley’s supervisor, Colonel Tom Parker.

“We felt a bit drained, like we had colds, and a few physique aches. Rita had some chills that got here and went. Slight fevers too. To play issues proper, as is required on this planet proper now, we had been examined for the Coronavirus, and had been discovered to be constructive,” they stated of their authentic assertion.

Each Wilson and Hanks had been in a position to make a full restoration, and have since donated blood for COVID-19 analysis. In her submit, singer-songwriter Wilson additionally expressed her gratitude for having the ability to make music throughout this time.

“I additionally don’t take without any consideration that creating music stayed part of my life by @zoom distant and secure recording and writing, even with ladies from Brazil @claudialeitte and @therajakumari for our new tune Whats up World. #hellowworldmovement,” Wilson wrote. “Music has been very therapeutic this yr. So grateful for that, too.”