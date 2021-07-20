Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha And Saqib Saleem Start Capturing For Their Upcoming Movie ‘Kakuda’

Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem (Provide: Instagram | @riteishd)

Joseph Bhatena , 20 Jul 2021

Amid the continued pandemic, there was once some leisure throughout the lockdown pointers set through the state governments. Film shoots have resumed throughout the city and filmmakers and production houses are all set to start taking footage over again. Filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar may well be noticed making his Bollywood directorial debut at the side of his upcoming film, ‘Kakuda.’ Aditya is a significantly acclaimed Marathi filmmaker and is popularly known for Marathi motion pictures like ‘Classmate,’ ‘Mauli,’ and ‘Faster Fene.’

As in keeping with the opinions of Mid-Day, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem may well be noticed jointly in ‘Kakuda.’ The solid of this film began taking footage within the provide day for their upcoming horror comedy. Plenty of the actors from the cast took to social media to submit regarding the first day in their shoot. The script is written through Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and the celebrity cast turns out quite promising to me.

In a present statement to the media, Aditya, the director of this film discussed, “I’m very excited to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala. We’re treating the film like not anything wanting a big-scale trade movie. The casting was once merely just right and the tale can have you each and every at the edge of your seat and in splits.” I’m super excited for this film and may’t wait to look what the entire cast has in store for us.