Riteish Deshmukh Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Biography & Images

Riteish Deshmukh’s actual title is Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh. Riteish is a well-known Bollywood and Marathi movie actor and producer. He performs a job in Bollywood and Marathi motion pictures. Riteish is the son of late Vilasrao Deshmukh and ex-chief minister of Maharastra Vaishali Deshmukh. He’s a 1978 December born and his birthday falls on the 17th of the month. Latur is his birthplace and Latur is in Maharastra, India. Genelia D’Souza is the love of his life they usually received married in 2012. He has obtained many awards for his performing in Marathi and Hindi motion pictures. Riteish Deshmukh has performed a job in additional than 50 Hindi and Marathi motion pictures. Learn extra to find out about Riteish Deshmukh Wiki, Top, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse, Caste, Biography & Images.
Riteish Deshmukh Wiki/Biography
Full Identify: Ritesh Vilasrao Deshmukh
Born: 17 December 1978
Born Place: Latur, Maharashtra, India
Occupation: Movie Actor, Movie Producer, Tv Persona
Riteish Deshmukh Movie Profession & Debut
Riteish made his movie profession debut in 2003 with “Tujhe Meri Kasam” film. his subsequent film was “Out of Management”. after then he performed a job in “Masti”, Masti is the third film of Riteish. he turned very well-known and standard after Masti film. he obtained two awards for his performing in Masti film. Riteish has performed a job in lots of profitable Bollywood and Marathi film like “Bardaasht” in 2004, “Naach” in 2004, “Kyaa Kool Hai Hum” in 2005, “Mr. Ya Miss” in 2005, “Bluffmaster!” in 2005, “Combat Membership – Members Solely” in 2006, “Darna Zaroori Hai” in 2006, “Heyy Babyy” in 2007, “De Taali” in 2008, “Do Knot Disturb” in 2009, “Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai” in 2010, “Housefull” in 2010, “Double Dhamaal” in 2011, “Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya” in 2012, “Kyaa Tremendous Kool Hain Hum” in 2012, “Humshakals” in 2014, “Bangistan” in 2015, “Nice Grand Masti” in 2016, “Welcome to New York” in 2018, “Whole Dhamaal” in 2019, “Housefull 4” in 2019, and so forth. His Newest film is Marjaavaan Movies – that haven’t but been launched and Baaghi 3 – Movies that haven’t but been launched.
Riteish Deshmukh Age, Top, Weight
Age: 41 Years as of 2019
Top: 180 cm or 5 ft 11 inches (Approx)
Weight: 75 KG or 165 lbs (Approx)
Eye Shade: Darkish Brown
Hair Shade: Black
Riteish Deshmukh Physique Measurement
Chest: 40 Inches (Approx)
Waist: 32 Inches (Approx)
Biseps:12 Inches (Approx)
Riteish Deshmukh Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Saggitarius
Nick Identify: Navra
College: Gd Somani Memorial College, Mumbai
Faculty: Kamala Raheja College Of Structure, Mumbai
Training: Diploma In Structure
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Recognized
Internet Value: Not Recognized
Movie Debut: “Tujhe Meri Kasam” In 2003
Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian
Riteish Deshmukh Household & Caste
Father: Late Vilashrao Deshmukh, He was a politician
Mom: Vaishali Deshmukh
Brother: Amit Deshmukh, Dheeraj Deshmukh
Sister: None
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Not Recognized
Riteish Deshmukh Favourite Issues
Favourite Shade: Blue
Favourite Meals: Mutton Biryani, Kolhapuri Fish, Shrikhand
Favourite Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachan
Favourite Actress: Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi
Favourite Sports activities: Cricket, Wrestling
Favourite Vacation spot: Goa
Riteish Deshmukh Hobbies
Riteish Deshmukh Girlfriends, Spouse, Little one & Extra
Girlfriend/Affair: Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh
Marital Standing: Married
Spouse: Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh
Little one: He Has 2 Kids, Their Names Are Riaan Deshmukh, Rahyl Deshmukh
Unknown Info about Riteish Deshmukh
Does Riteish Smoke? – Sure
Does Riteish drink alcohol? – No
Add Comment