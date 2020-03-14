Riteish Deshmukh Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Biography & Images

Riteish Deshmukh’s actual title is Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh. Riteish is a well-known Bollywood and Marathi movie actor and producer. He performs a job in Bollywood and Marathi motion pictures. Riteish is the son of late Vilasrao Deshmukh and ex-chief minister of Maharastra Vaishali Deshmukh. He’s a 1978 December born and his birthday falls on the 17th of the month. Latur is his birthplace and Latur is in Maharastra, India. Genelia D’Souza is the love of his life they usually received married in 2012. He has obtained many awards for his performing in Marathi and Hindi motion pictures. Riteish Deshmukh has performed a job in additional than 50 Hindi and Marathi motion pictures. Learn extra to find out about Riteish Deshmukh Wiki, Top, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse, Caste, Biography & Images.

Riteish Deshmukh Wiki/Biography

Full Identify: Ritesh Vilasrao Deshmukh

Born: 17 December 1978

Born Place: Latur, Maharashtra, India

Occupation: Movie Actor, Movie Producer, Tv Persona

Riteish Deshmukh Movie Profession & Debut

Riteish made his movie profession debut in 2003 with “Tujhe Meri Kasam” film. his subsequent film was “Out of Management”. after then he performed a job in “Masti”, Masti is the third film of Riteish. he turned very well-known and standard after Masti film. he obtained two awards for his performing in Masti film. Riteish has performed a job in lots of profitable Bollywood and Marathi film like “Bardaasht” in 2004, “Naach” in 2004, “Kyaa Kool Hai Hum” in 2005, “Mr. Ya Miss” in 2005, “Bluffmaster!” in 2005, “Combat Membership – Members Solely” in 2006, “Darna Zaroori Hai” in 2006, “Heyy Babyy” in 2007, “De Taali” in 2008, “Do Knot Disturb” in 2009, “Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai” in 2010, “Housefull” in 2010, “Double Dhamaal” in 2011, “Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya” in 2012, “Kyaa Tremendous Kool Hain Hum” in 2012, “Humshakals” in 2014, “Bangistan” in 2015, “Nice Grand Masti” in 2016, “Welcome to New York” in 2018, “Whole Dhamaal” in 2019, “Housefull 4” in 2019, and so forth. His Newest film is Marjaavaan Movies – that haven’t but been launched and Baaghi 3 – Movies that haven’t but been launched.

Riteish Deshmukh Age, Top, Weight

Age: 41 Years as of 2019

Top: 180 cm or 5 ft 11 inches (Approx)

Weight: 75 KG or 165 lbs (Approx)

Eye Shade: Darkish Brown

Hair Shade: Black

Riteish Deshmukh Physique Measurement

Chest: 40 Inches (Approx)

Waist: 32 Inches (Approx)

Biseps:12 Inches (Approx)

Riteish Deshmukh Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Saggitarius

Nick Identify: Navra

College: Gd Somani Memorial College, Mumbai

Faculty: Kamala Raheja College Of Structure, Mumbai

Training: Diploma In Structure

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Recognized

Internet Value: Not Recognized

Movie Debut: “Tujhe Meri Kasam” In 2003

Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian

Riteish Deshmukh Household & Caste

Father: Late Vilashrao Deshmukh, He was a politician

Mom: Vaishali Deshmukh

Brother: Amit Deshmukh, Dheeraj Deshmukh

Sister: None

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Not Recognized

Riteish Deshmukh Favourite Issues

Favourite Shade: Blue

Favourite Meals: Mutton Biryani, Kolhapuri Fish, Shrikhand

Favourite Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachan

Favourite Actress: Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi

Favourite Sports activities: Cricket, Wrestling

Favourite Vacation spot: Goa

Riteish Deshmukh Hobbies

Riteish Deshmukh Girlfriends, Spouse, Little one & Extra

Girlfriend/Affair: Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh

Marital Standing: Married

Spouse: Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh

Little one: He Has 2 Kids, Their Names Are Riaan Deshmukh, Rahyl Deshmukh

Unknown Info about Riteish Deshmukh

Does Riteish Smoke? – Sure

Does Riteish drink alcohol? – No