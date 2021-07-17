Rithvik (Child) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Pictures

Rithvik is a tender YouTuber from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He adores everybody through his performing, comedy dialogues, expressions and in addition emulates Tv personalities. His movies garnered over one million viewership on social media platforms. Rithvik is a second usual pupil who has large fan fans in Tamil Nadu for his lovely expression and humorous dialogues. He owns a YouTube channel named Rithu Rocks maintained through his father.

Rithvik Biography

Title Rithvik Actual Title Rithvik Nickname Rithu Career YouTuber Date of Delivery But to be up to date Age 8 as of 2021 Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date Spouse But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date Faculty Military Public Faculty Faculty But to be up to date Spare time activities Taking part in, Appearing, Studying Delivery Position Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Native land Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Rithvik Respectable Social Profiles

instagram.com/rithurocksofficial/

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

youtube.com/channel/UC5wuaJnklgYnbJIeTVhPWug/

Attention-grabbing Details of Rithvik

As of July 2021, he grossed over 80k+ subscribers in YouTube channel.

Rithvik Movies

Rithvik Pictures

Take a look at the new photographs of a tender YouTuber Rithvik,

