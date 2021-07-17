Rithvik (Child) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Pictures

Rithvik is a tender YouTuber from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He adores everybody through his performing, comedy dialogues, expressions and in addition emulates Tv personalities. His movies garnered over one million viewership on social media platforms. Rithvik is a second usual pupil who has large fan fans in Tamil Nadu for his lovely expression and humorous dialogues. He owns a YouTube channel named Rithu Rocks maintained through his father.
Rithvik Biography
|Title
|Rithvik
|Actual Title
|Rithvik
|Nickname
|Rithu
|Career
|YouTuber
|Date of Delivery
|But to be up to date
|Age
|8 as of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|Military Public Faculty
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Taking part in, Appearing, Studying
|Delivery Position
|Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
|Native land
|Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Attention-grabbing Details of Rithvik
- As of July 2021, he grossed over 80k+ subscribers in YouTube channel.
Rithvik Movies
Rithvik Pictures
Take a look at the new photographs of a tender YouTuber Rithvik,
