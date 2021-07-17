Rithvik (Child) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Rithvik (Kid) Wiki, Biography, Age, Videos, Images

Rithvik (Child) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Pictures

Rithvik is a tender YouTuber from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He adores everybody through his performing, comedy dialogues, expressions and in addition emulates Tv personalities. His movies garnered over one million viewership on social media platforms. Rithvik is a second usual pupil who has large fan fans in Tamil Nadu for his lovely expression and humorous dialogues. He owns a YouTube channel named Rithu Rocks maintained through his father.

Rithvik Biography

Title Rithvik
Actual Title Rithvik
Nickname Rithu
Career YouTuber
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age 8 as of 2021
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty Military Public Faculty
Faculty But to be up to date
Spare time activities Taking part in, Appearing, Studying
Delivery Position Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Native land Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Rithvik Respectable Social Profiles

instagram.com/rithurocksofficial/

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

youtube.com/channel/UC5wuaJnklgYnbJIeTVhPWug/

Attention-grabbing Details of Rithvik

  • As of July 2021, he grossed over 80k+ subscribers in YouTube channel.

Rithvik Movies

Rithvik Pictures

Take a look at the new photographs of a tender YouTuber Rithvik,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here