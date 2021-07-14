Rithvik (Child) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Pictures

Rithvik is a more youthful YouTuber from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He adores everyone by means of his showing, comedy dialogues, expressions and also emulates Television personalities. His films garnered over a million viewership on social media platforms. Rithvik is a second customary pupil who has large fan fans in Tamil Nadu for his adorable expression and funny dialogues. He owns a YouTube channel named Rithu Rocks maintained by means of his father.
Rithvik Biography
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Determine
|Rithvik
|Exact Determine
|Rithvik
|Nickname
|Rithu
|Career
|YouTuber
|Date of Supply
|However to be up to the moment
|Age
|8 as of 2021
|Zodiac sign
|However to be up to the moment
|Family
|Father: However to be up to the moment
Mother: However to be up to the moment
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|However to be up to the moment
|Partner
|However to be up to the moment
|Children
|However to be up to the moment
|Religion
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|However to be up to the moment
|School
|Army Public School
|College
|However to be up to the moment
|Leisure pursuits
|Playing, Appearing, Learning
|Supply Position
|Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
|Homeland
|Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
|Provide City
|Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
[/su_table]
Rithvik Authentic Social Profiles
instagram.com/rithurocksofficial/
Facebook: However to be up to the moment
Twitter: However to be up to the moment
youtube.com/channel/UC5wuaJnklgYnbJIeTVhPWug/
Eye-catching Main points of Rithvik
- He grossed over 80k+ subscribers in YouTube channel
Rithvik Films
Rithvik Footage
Check out the newest images of a more youthful YouTuber Rithvik,
Thank you for visiting Newsbugz. For added biographies, click on on proper right here.