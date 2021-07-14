Rithvik (Child) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Rithvik is a more youthful YouTuber from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He adores everyone by means of his showing, comedy dialogues, expressions and also emulates Television personalities. His films garnered over a million viewership on social media platforms. Rithvik is a second customary pupil who has large fan fans in Tamil Nadu for his adorable expression and funny dialogues. He owns a YouTube channel named Rithu Rocks maintained by means of his father.

Rithvik Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Determine Rithvik
Exact Determine Rithvik
Nickname Rithu
Career YouTuber
Date of Supply However to be up to the moment
Age 8 as of 2021
Zodiac sign However to be up to the moment
Family Father: However to be up to the moment
Mother: However to be up to the moment
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Girlfriends However to be up to the moment
Partner However to be up to the moment
Children However to be up to the moment
Religion Hindu
Tutorial Qualification However to be up to the moment
School Army Public School
College However to be up to the moment
Leisure pursuits Playing, Appearing, Learning
Supply Position Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Homeland Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Provide City Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Rithvik Authentic Social Profiles

instagram.com/rithurocksofficial/

Facebook: However to be up to the moment

Twitter: However to be up to the moment

youtube.com/channel/UC5wuaJnklgYnbJIeTVhPWug/

Eye-catching Main points of Rithvik

  • He grossed over 80k+ subscribers in YouTube channel

Rithvik Films

Rithvik Footage

Check out the newest images of a more youthful YouTuber Rithvik,

Thank you for visiting Newsbugz.

