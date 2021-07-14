Rithvik (Child) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Pictures

Rithvik is a more youthful YouTuber from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He adores everyone by means of his showing, comedy dialogues, expressions and also emulates Television personalities. His films garnered over a million viewership on social media platforms. Rithvik is a second customary pupil who has large fan fans in Tamil Nadu for his adorable expression and funny dialogues. He owns a YouTube channel named Rithu Rocks maintained by means of his father.

Rithvik Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Determine Rithvik Exact Determine Rithvik Nickname Rithu Career YouTuber Date of Supply However to be up to the moment Age 8 as of 2021 Zodiac sign However to be up to the moment Family Father: However to be up to the moment

Mother: However to be up to the moment Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Girlfriends However to be up to the moment Partner However to be up to the moment Children However to be up to the moment Religion Hindu Tutorial Qualification However to be up to the moment School Army Public School College However to be up to the moment Leisure pursuits Playing, Appearing, Learning Supply Position Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Homeland Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Provide City Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Rithvik Authentic Social Profiles

instagram.com/rithurocksofficial/

Facebook: However to be up to the moment

Twitter: However to be up to the moment

youtube.com/channel/UC5wuaJnklgYnbJIeTVhPWug/

Eye-catching Main points of Rithvik

He grossed over 80k+ subscribers in YouTube channel

Rithvik Films

Rithvik Footage

Check out the newest images of a more youthful YouTuber Rithvik,

Thank you for visiting Newsbugz. For added biographies, click on on proper right here.