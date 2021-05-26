Ritu Phogat (Wrestler) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Ritu Phogat (Wrestler) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Ritu Phogat is an athlete and previous wrestler. She comes from a circle of relatives of well-known wrestlers like Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. She is lately in Indian combined martial artist lately signed to ONE Championship and likewise a feminine wrestler who gained a gold medal on the 2016 Commonweaalth Wrestling Championship.

Ritu Phogat used to be born on 2 Might 1994 in Balali, Haryana, India. She used to be introduced up right into a Punjabi Jatt circle of relatives to folks Mahavir Singh Phogat and Shobha (Daya) Kaur. She has 2 elder sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari and more youthful brother Dushyant Phogat. On the age of 8, she began her wrestling coaching from her father.

Bio

Actual Title Ritu Phogat Nickname Ritu Career Wrestler Date of Beginning 2 Might 1994 Age (as in 2021) 27 Years Beginning Position Balali, Haryana, India Nationality Indian House The city Balali, Haryana, India Circle of relatives Mom : Shobha (Daya) Kaur

Father : Mahavir Singh Phogat

Sister : Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari Phogat



Brother : Dushyant Phogat

Husband : Now not To be had Instructor Mahavir Singh Phogat Faith Hinduism Debut World : FILA Junior International Championship 2014 Cope with Balali, Haryana, India

Occupation

Ritu performed her first world championship in FILA Junior International Championship 2014. It used to be held in Zagreb, Croatia. She gained her 2nd consecutive identify at the yearly Nationwide Wrestling Championships in October 2016. In November 2017, she gained silver within the 48kg class in International U-23 Wrestling Championships being held in Bydgoscz, Poland.

She signed with ONE Championship with the goal of creating her combined martial arts debut in February 2019 and made her combined martial arts debut towards Nam Hee Kim at ONE Championship: Age Of Dragons in November 2019. In 2020 she confronted Nou Srey Pov at ONE Championship: Within the Matrix and gained the battle by way of TKO. At ONE Championship: Dangal towards Bi Nguyen at on Might 15, 2021 for a place within the 2021 ONE Ladies’s Atomweight Grand Prix. Phogat misplaced via cut up determination, struggling the primary lack of her combined martial arts profession.

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 1″ Ft Weight 52 Kg Taste Freestyle Wrestling Determine Size 33-28-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Swimming and Cooking

Private Lifestyles

Ritu Phogat is unmarried and no longer relationship somebody lately.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Ritu Phogat used to be born and taken up in Balali, Haryana.

Ritu dropped out of her learn about from the tenth magnificence to concentrate on wrestling and turned into the well-known Indian lady Wrestler.

Her first battle as martial artist towards Kim Nam Hee used to be gained via knock out in simply 3 mins.

Her purpose is to transform the primary Indian International champion in MMA.

Lifestyles tale of her circle of relatives’s adventure in wrestling used to be portrayed via Aamir Khan in film, Dangal (2016). In an interview with The Hindu, Ritu defined how completely the film instructed their tale with out deviating a lot from the information.

In December 2016, she turned into the costliest feminine wrestler on the Professional Wrestling League public sale, bagging a ₹36 lakh INR contract with the Jaipur Ninjas franchise.

She gained silver within the 48kg class in International U-23 Wrestling Championship in 2017 used to be India’s first silver within the prestigious championship.

Phogat made an Olympic tatoo on her frame in order that she by no means put out of your mind her purpose to win an Olympic medal for India.

In interview she expose that she dedicates 6 hours of her day to her sport.

She is follower of Iranian wrestling group.

