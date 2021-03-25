‘Rival Peak’ at Facebook Ends With 100 Million Minutes Watched

“Rival Peak,” the first-ever interactive AI actuality collection, has ended on Facebook Watch with greater than 100 million minutes watched over the course of its 12-week season.

The present hailed from dj2 Leisure, Pipeworks Studios, and Genvid Applied sciences. It attracted viewers from over 70 nations, with the largest audiences coming from the U.S., India, Brazil, Mexico, and the Philippines. By the point Season 1 ended, viewership had elevated 55 occasions over in comparison with week one.

“I’m genuinely happy with the best way we ramped up from undertaking proposal, to idea, to execution/manufacturing so shortly and so properly,” stated Dmitri M. Johnson, CEO of DJ2. “Our whole crew – together with the writers, the expertise, and our director – appreciates the chance to contribute to the success of this formidable multi-company collaboration.”

“Rival Peak” positioned twelve AI contestants within the Pacific Northwest the place they needed to survive elimination and clear up the thriller that introduced them collectively. Viewers might observe, assist, or hinder a number of AI contestants by way of the 24/7 character-dedicated, interactive livestreams. Viewers’ voting will eradicated one contestant from the competitors, however not the story, every week. It represented the first-ever entry into the brand new Large Interactive Dwell Occasion (“MILE”) class. Wil Wheaton hosted the weekly aftershow “Rival Converse.”

“Our purpose with ‘Rival Peak’ and ‘Converse’ was to create an altogether new leisure expertise that merges lean-back leisure (TV and livestreaming) with interactive leisure (video games),” stated Jacob Navok, CEO and co-founder of Genvid and the showrunner for ‘Rival Peak.’ Facebook has been an unimaginable associate on this course of. Utilizing their platform we have been capable of seamlessly weave a world, mobile-first expertise throughout livestreaming, VOD and video games that would attain tens of thousands and thousands. This large success is a 1 Doesn’t embrace person minutes spent watching streams or episodes contained in the Rival Peak app, which is separate from the FB pages palpable proof of idea for this new leisure format, and we’re already wanting ahead to working even larger MILEs with main companions that will likely be introduced sooner or later.”

Amongst different key metrics for the present are: “Rival Peak” and “Rival Converse” amassed greater than 200 million engagements; 84% of customers accessed “Rival Peak” and “Rival Converse” by way of Android, 12% on iOS, and 4% on PC/Mac.

“Whereas we’re sport builders at Pipeworks, at our core we’re creators and inventors,” stated Lindsay Gupton, CEO at Pipeworks Studios. “Not too way back, we questioned how we might leverage the groundbreaking work we have been doing in emergent AI and social broadcasting to create a uniquely interactive stay expertise. From there, Rival Peak was born, dropped at life with Genvid’s unmatched interactive streaming tech and DJ2’s large storytelling skills.”