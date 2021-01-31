Rivaldo surprised by marking the serious mistake that Barcelona made with Lionel Messi

Messi hopes that the winner of the elections will present him with an ambitious project to decide whether to continue (Reuters)

FC Barcelona will decide its future president in the elections that are scheduled for the first days of March and together with the assumption of its new boss, the fate of Lionel Messi, who has not yet renewed his contract and if he does not do so before the end of the season, he will remain as a free agent with the option to go to any team he wants.

The main responsible for this extreme situation is Josep María Bartomeu, who resigned as president in October and also left an economic chaos in the institution that now another must solve. In this context, RivaldoFormer Barça striker surprised by marking what was the mistake that was made with the Argentine footballer, one of the greatest idols in the history of the Catalan team.

”The previous Board made a mistake by not selling to Messi when he still had a contract. They were able to do something similar to what Real Madrid did with Cristiano Ronaldo when they sold him and made about 100 million euros ”, said the Brazilian, ambassador of Betfair. It is worth remembering that at the end of the last campaign, after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 elimination against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, The flea he issued a burofax to activate his exit clause, but the leadership commanded by Bartomeu denied him that possibility, stating that the term had expired.

Rivaldo believe that now the march of Messi It seems inevitable: “It is very painful to see how a very talented player is going to leave Barcelona for free when the club is going through so many financial problems,” he added.

Former FC Barcelona player Rivaldo (Europa Press)



A few weeks ago, the former footballer who wore the Barça colors between 1997 and 2002, recommended that the 32-year-old from Rosario leave: “The PSG would be a good option, an ideal destination for Messi. First, because it is a very well structured club. But it is also that he would play with Neymar in a league, the French, in which Messi sure would shine without problems. It has a little less level than La Liga or the Premier, so it could be physically managed and then face the commitments of Champions”.

The man who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil He insisted: “PSG is one of those few clubs that could pay Messi a salary like the one he has now and would also help a lot to the growth of Ligue 1, which has been losing strength in recent years against the Bundesliga or the Serie TO. I think Messi has enough reasons to say yes to PSG’s offer “.

It is worth remembering that MLS, American league, and the Manchester City are others who bid for the signing of The flea. But for Rivaldo It is clear that he must move to Paris to join the team that has the Champions League as an obsession.

Lionel Messi has a contract until June 2021 (EFE)

On the other hand, in the statements known this Friday, the former striker explained that this market will be a great opportunity to sell to Philippe Coutinho: “With the departure of Coutinho Barcelona would stay with Dembele Y Griezmann, which can help secure the future. Also, Coutinho has a good lineup in England and in Spain things have not gone well for him ”.

On the other hand, he enthusiastically highlighted the youth Riqui Puig, who is not taken too much into account by coach Ronaldo Koeman: “I like to see how it is starting to give it more prominence. The boy is showing that he is worth, that he has a great personality. He reminds me of the first Xavi who started to emerge at Barcelona when I was part of the squad ”.

”Surely the two, Pedri and Riqui Puig, are the future of Barcelona in these times in which the staff is going to reformulate. It will be important that the transition is positive to continue winning titles, “he predicted.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Unusual promise from Ángel Di María: that he would be capable of having Messi as a teammate at PSG

Maradona, Messi and a ball: the unpublished video of football legends that is all the rage on the networks

The photo of Lionel Messi’s return with Barcelona that went viral: “1 vs. 5″