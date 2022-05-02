River City Saga Three Kingdoms beat ’em up action dates its release with a new trailer

Veteran Kunio gives up fighting in the neighborhoods to survive the turbulent years at the end of the Han Dynasty.

The legendary Technos franchise has known how to shine in recent years with River City Girls, an old-school ‘me against the neighbourhood’ with a fantastic artistic section full of nostalgia. The saga expanded its universe with River City Girls 2 and River City Girls Zero finally reached the West, but as if all this were not enough, Arc System Works has confirmed the release date of River City Saga: Three Kingdoms.

The cast of characters from River City travels to the Three Rivers to attack everything that comes their way, while our hero Guan Yu, whom we will soon recognize as the good guy Kuniowill have to survive the turbulent years at the end of the Han Dynasty. As Gematsu has shared, River City Saga: Three Kingdoms is coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC next july 21.

The title will build its plot on a historical drama with the laid-back look of River City, with a story based on the Chinese historical novel by Luo Guanzhong: Romance of the Three Kingdoms. The populars River City series characters They will make an appearance as generals and soldiers in a game that will cover events from the Yellow Turban Rebellion to the Battle of Red Cliffs in the most fun way.

A second youth for the beat ’em up

Although the industry is far from experiencing a situation not even close to the 90s, the truth is that the ‘me against the neighborhood’ have returned with force to our video games, and they have done so through franchises as legendary as Streets of Rage, with a magnificent fourth installment. Among the heroes of the past we have also had Asterix and Obelix: Slap Them All and we can’t wait to play the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

