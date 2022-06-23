River Plate, close to completing another millionaire sale: Benfica’s offer to buy Enzo Fernández

Benfica wants to sign Enzo Fernández (Photo: Getty Images)

Enzo Fernández He is one of the most interesting young soccer players in the Argentine market today and several European clubs have already started bidding to buy River Plate your tab. Although Milan from Italy and Wolverhampton from the Premier League are on the radar, the Benfica stepped on the accelerator in the last hours and from Portugal they affirm that the agreement is close although from Núñez they maintain the usual low profile.

“There is nothing signed”he limited himself to clarifying a source millionaire a Infobae to stay on the line of caution knowing that the roulette of interested parties could disrupt any negotiation no matter how advanced it is. However, from Portugal they are much more conclusive and assure that the powerful Lisbon club is one step away from keeping the 21-year-old midfielder who is in Lionel Scaloni’s plans as an alternative for the Qatar World Cup.

The journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, from the Portuguese media SICassured that there is an “agreement” between the leaders to close the operation of 75% of the pass in exchange for 18 million euros: football player he would stay for the entire Copa Libertadores and sign a five-year contract with Benfica, although they still have to negotiate Fernandez’s salary. the local newspaper Recordin the voice of his journalist Rafael Soares, stated that the club “is close to closing a deal” with River but clarified that the Eagles for now they do not confirm the final pact. “The sports director of the da Luz club, Rui Pedro Braz, continues to negotiate in Argentina”they warned while from Argentina silence continues to prevail.

The 21-year-old footballer was already cited by Lionel Scaloni although he did not debut with the Argentine team (Photo: @Argentina)

In Portugal they say that Enzo is also on the option lists of powerful clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United or Inter de Italia, although for now they are all rumors about the promising figure of the player who had his professional baptism with the Defense and Justice shirt, where he arrived on loan from the inferiors of the Millionaire. The information provided by the chronicler coincides with the request that Fernández would have made to Benfica, according to Record: remain in the club until the end of the current Copa Libertadores with the desire to show up to go to the World Cup with the Argentine team.

Although they are the winningest team in the history of the Primeira Liga, They have been three seasons without being able to shout champion in the local tournament. After placing third in this year’s standings, the Benfica will be present in the Champions League from the third round with the obligation to win two keys to be able to make the jump to the group stage. The cast directed by Nelson Veríssimo has in its ranks the Argentine defender Nicolás Otamendi, one of the leaders of the Argentine team. There is also the Brazilian Everton, former Guild and one of the alternatives of the Brazilian team in offense.

If this transaction materializes, the entity commanded by Jorge Brito would add another millionaire income to its coffers after finalizing the sale of Julian Alvarez to Manchester City weeks ago in exchange for a clean 21 million dollars.

For now, and regardless of the fact that the path of Marcelo Gallardo’s team will continue next Saturday against Lanús in the Monument Stadium for the 5th date of the Professional League, the sights are set on the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against Vélez that will take place on Wednesday, June 29.

