River Plate confirmed who are the three soccer players who have coronavirus

River Plate suffered a gross coronavirus in the run-up to the duel with Colo Colo (Fotobaires)

A new setback hits River Plate in the final stretch of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. After a series of counter-tests, the club officially announced the positive cases in the COVID-19 tests within the campus. These are 3 important players within the squad: Franco Armani, Tomás Pochettino and Javier Pinola. Collaborators Mariano Barnao (soccer manager) and Matías Ghirlanda (professional team press) also appear on this list. This news was given in the prelude to the duel this Thursday, from 9:00 p.m., against Colo Colo from Chile in the Monumental by Group F of the highest continental competition.

This disrupted the plans of Marcelo Gallardo, who planned to give the list of those summoned for the match on Tuesday night. They all underwent the tests again this Wednesday to confirm -or rectify- the diagnosis and that the coach can define which footballers he could count on for the match that can resolve his classification to the round of 16 of the Cup.

The medical part of River Plate

In this way, the Doll You will need to make two changes. In the arc Ezequiel Centurión will have his international debut in place of the goalkeeper of the Argentine team and Santiago Simón will occupy a place in the middle of the pitch to replace the former Talleres and Defensa y Justicia.

In addition, in the previous one, the loss of Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero was also announced, who suffered from his left hamstring injury. Everything indicated that the midfielder would have, at least, a handful of minutes against the Chileans to recover his rhythm.

The likely 11? Ezekiel Centurion; Andrew Herrera or Emmanuel Mammana, Paul Diaz, David Martinez, Milton Helmet; Bruno Zuculini; James Simon, Enzo Fernandez, Nicholas of the Cross; Esequiel Ship and Julian Alvarez.

The lack of commitments, River Plate is leader of Group F with 10 points harvested. His rival, the Cacique, is second with 7 units, so the visiting team will go for a win that will leave them one step away from the next round. A step behind appear Fortaleza de Brasil (4) Alianza Lima (1), who will face each other tonight in Lima.

Those of Núñez will culminate their participation in this phase on Wednesday, May 25, from 7:00 p.m., at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti against Alianza Lima.

It is worth remembering that in 2021, the campus of the Millionaire He also experienced a similar situation when he suffered an outbreak of coronavirus at the time of closing his participation in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, although on that occasion it was much more massive. Consequently, by case, he had to face Independiente Santa Fe in Núñez without substitutes and with Enzo Pérez (injured) as goalkeeper. However, River starred in a real feat and won 2-1, thanks to goals from Fabrizio Angileri and Julián Álvarez. What a paradox, Thursday marks exactly one year since that game that went down in history.

List of concentrates:

Archers: Ezequiel Centurion and Franco Petroli.

Defenders: Paulo Díaz, David Martínez, Jonatan Maidana, Leandro González Pirez, Emanuel Mammana, Milton Casco, Elías Gómez and Andrés Herrera.

Midfielders: Bruno Zuculini, Enzo Fernandez, James Simon, Nicholas De La Cruz, Augustin Palavecino, Jose Paradela and Ezequiel Barco.

Forward: Julian Alvarez and Braian Romero.

KEEP READING:

The transfer market moves in River Plate: who will be the first reinforcement and the former figure who could return

Daniela Díaz, the manager who makes history at River Plate: the barriers she broke and what things she takes from Guardiola, Gallardo and Mourinho

Concern in River Plate for Juanfer Quintero: he suffered from his injury and would miss the rest of the semester