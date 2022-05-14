River Plate’s goal that FIFA nominated for the Puskas award

Enzo Fernández’s goal against Tigre, for the quarterfinals of the League Cup

River Plate suffered a hard and unexpected blow in the League Cup, after being eliminated in the quarterfinals at the Monumental at the hands of Tigre, one of the recently promoted teams. He succumbed 2-1 as a result of the goals of two youngsters from the Boca Juniors youth academy: Mateo Retegi and Facundo Colidio. The local team’s goal was the work of Enzo Fernandez.

Although the pain of being out of competition still lingers, the midfielder of the Millionaire could receive an incentive, since its tremendous both could be considered as one of the shortlists for the Puskas Awardan award given to the best goal of the season.

“A𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚: Puskas Award. Could this great goal by Enzo Fernández for River Plate be a candidate? “, asked the official FIFA account in Spanish on Twitter, along with a video of the play. After Nicolás de la Cruz received the ball from the right by Tomás Pochettino, the Uruguayan quickly passed it to the former Defense and Justice, who after stopping it with his left did not hesitate a second to emit a missile that was unattainable to Gonzalo Marinelli.

This award, which bears the name of Ferenc Puskas, the Hungarian who shone in the Real Madrid shirt, was born for the 2008/09 season and its first winner was Cristiano Ronaldo for his victory in the duel between Manchester United and Porto for the quarterfinals. Champions League final. The other winners were Hamit Altintop from Turkey, Neymar from Brazil, Miroslav Stoch from Slovakia, Zlatan Ibrahimovic from Sweden, James Rodríguez from Colombia, Wendell Lira from Brazil, Mohd Faiz Subri from Malaysia, Olivier Giroud from France, Mohamed Salah from Egypt, Romanian Daniel Zsori, South Korean Son Heung-min and Argentine Erik Lamela.

It is worth noting that Enzo Fernández was also in the news in recent days for the strong interest of Benfica of Portugal in hiring him. According to the Portuguese press, the 21-year-old midfielder is the main target of Rui Costa, a former soccer player who shone at Benfica, Fiorentina and Milan and who currently holds the role of president of the Lisbon institution’s Board of Directors.

The native of San Martín, who had to struggle in the beginning to have this successful present, also appears in the portfolio of other giants, such as Manchester City of England (he has already hired his teammate Julián Álvarez, who would join the citizens once the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores was over), Real Madrid from Spain and Milan from Italy. Another important fact is that he has a contract with River Plate until 2025 and the only way they would accept his departure is if an institution pays the 20 million euros of his termination clause.

The midfielder, who is closely watched by Lionel Scaloni for the Argentine National Team, has played 19 games in the semester, in which he contributed nine goals and provided five assists.

