River Plate’s laboratory play in Robert Rojas’ goal against Talleres

River Plate beat Talleres de Córdoba 2 to 0 and established itself at the top of the Professional League. The meeting corresponding to date 17, and which was arbitrated by Darío Herrera, took place at the Mario Kempes stadium. The first goal of the match marked him Robert Rojas 42 minutes into the first half, after a prepared play and then widened the differences Braian romero after a big run of Julian Alvarez.

After the expulsion of Felipe Peña Biafore the joint led by Marcelo gallardo He had a few minutes of anxiety, something common in an impact for staying with one less player before a momentous match for the championship, since they are the first two.

But as the minutes passed, the Doll’s team managed to calm down, although it was also saved from the expulsion of Milton Helmet, who should have left the field of play for a double yellow.

Then the millionaire cast began to get the ball back despite the man missing and Talleres also slowed down a bit. In one play River Plate achieved a free kick from the right and there was the laboratory work of Gallardo.

Julián Álvarez and Benjamin Rollheiser they were in charge of executing the stopped ball. They distracted their rivals looking towards the area and observed how their teammates who waited for an air center were positioned. But the Spider made a sign to Rollheiser, who surprised and pulled quickly, opened to the right with Santiago Simon, that no one expected him either and that is why he had the space to reach the bottom and sent a center that although it deviated in a defender of Workshops, it was left to Robert Rojas that at 42 minutes he appeared as if he were a forward center and defined in front of the goal. The Paraguayan central converted his seventh goal with River’s shirt in 62 games played.

One of the main virtues that Gallardo stands out is how he usually surprises with changes or with his strategies depending on the rival and the instance. What happened in his team’s goal was a sample of the work that is done in the week beyond it sounds like a cliché. This time it was shown that there was a preparation to be able to execute the play. It was an elaborate and rehearsed maneuver.

With that much River Plate took advantage and if he managed to start handling the process before the goal was achieved, he was calmer with 1-0 in favor.

Talleres was more involved in the opposite field, although without finding a way to break the iron millionaire defense. With the spaces left by those driven by Diego “Cacique” Medina, River Plate players put several cons that they could not define, but every time Álvarez or Rollheiser faced, they worried the bottom of the local team.

The second goal of the millionaire cast after a great run by Julián Álvarez

In one of those cons came the second goal for Núñez’s club. Casco cut in the background, gave it to Álvarez who returned to put a run (like all night), eluded a rival and attended Braian romero that defined from the ground and expanded the differences for River Plate.

Talleres could never take advantage of the extra man and the work of the River Plate players was especially commendable for the sacrifice of Álvarez himself, and the flyers Enzo Pérez and Agustín Palavecino.

With this triumph River Plate reached the 39 units and took 7 to Talleres and 9 to Boca Juniors and Lanús in the absence of eight dates and 28 units in dispute. But on the Cordovan night of Thursday he gave a hard blow to his main escort.

Gallardo’s team came to eleven games unbeaten with nine wins and two draws. With his triumph before, Talleres came to seven festivities in a row. The Cordoba team had not lost eleven games at home.

On the next date River Plate will play at home against Argentinos Juniors. It will be on Monday (19.00) in the penultimate meeting of the date 18.

While Talleres will have another tough game and will be away against Lanús, also on Monday (4:45 pm). It will cross against another of the groups that is above and that will try to discount the Cordovan.

