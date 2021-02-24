General News

“River Where The Moon Rises” (*10*) New Personal Best With 10 Percent In Ratings

February 24, 2021
1 Min Read

“River Where the Moon Rises” has handed the 10 p.c viewership scores mark in simply 4 episodes!

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the February 23 episode of KBS’s “River Where the Moon Rises” recorded common nationwide scores of 6.3 and 10.0 p.c. It is a new private greatest for the drama and the primary time that it has damaged into the 10 p.c vary.

On tvN, “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” additionally achieved a brand new private greatest this episode with scores of 6.118 p.c.

On JTBC, “She Would By no means Know” recorded common nationwide scores of 1.736 p.c.

