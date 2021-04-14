General News

“River Where the Moon Rises” and “Navillera” Hold Steady In Ratings Among Variety Competition

April 14, 2021
1 Min Read

The Tuesday night time dramas held regular in the face of selection present competitors on April 13.

In line with Nielsen Korea, the April 13 episode of KBS’s “River Where the Moon Rises” recorded common nationwide scores of 6.6 and 8.4 p.c, virtually the similar as final episode.

On tvN, “Navillera” recorded common nationwide scores of two.464 p.c, a slight drop from final episode.

In the meantime, MBN’s new vocal survival program “Voice King” kicked off to scores of 5.373 and 5.757 p.c. TV Chosun’s “Style of Spouse” aired its ultimate episode to scores of 5.862 and 4.769 p.c.

Watch “River Where the Moon Rises” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.