“River Where the Moon Rises” and “Navillera” Hold Steady In Ratings Among Variety Competition

The Tuesday night time dramas held regular in the face of selection present competitors on April 13.

In line with Nielsen Korea, the April 13 episode of KBS’s “River Where the Moon Rises” recorded common nationwide scores of 6.6 and 8.4 p.c, virtually the similar as final episode.

On tvN, “Navillera” recorded common nationwide scores of two.464 p.c, a slight drop from final episode.

In the meantime, MBN’s new vocal survival program “Voice King” kicked off to scores of 5.373 and 5.757 p.c. TV Chosun’s “Style of Spouse” aired its ultimate episode to scores of 5.862 and 4.769 p.c.

