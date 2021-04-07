“River Where The Moon Rises” And “Navillera” See Drops In Ratings Amid Competition From Variety Shows

The dramas that air on Monday and Tuesday night have seen dips in rankings this week.

In line with Nielsen Korea, the April 6 episode of KBS’s “River Where the Moon Rises” recorded common nationwide rankings of 6.0 and seven.8 %. That is just like its rankings on April 5 (6.7 and seven.8 %), which was a brand new private low for the drama. The drama premiered to rankings of 9.4 % and had stayed within the 8-9 % vary till this week.

tvN’s “Navillera,” which set a private finest in rankings final week with 3.623 %, dropped to rankings of two.764 on April 5. The rankings for the April 6 episode dipped even additional to 2.759 %.

One media outlet speculated that this could be as a result of competitors from well-liked selection reveals that air on Monday night time, comparable to KBS’s “Gayo Stage,” SBS’s “Identical Mattress, Completely different Goals 2 – You Are My Future,” MBC’s “Buddy into the Wild,” and JTBC’s new present “Good Alone.”

Watch “River Where the Moon Rises” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)