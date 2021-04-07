General News

“River Where The Moon Rises” And “Navillera” See Drops In Ratings Amid Competition From Variety Shows

April 7, 2021
1 Min Read

The dramas that air on Monday and Tuesday night have seen dips in rankings this week.

In line with Nielsen Korea, the April 6 episode of KBS’s “River Where the Moon Rises” recorded common nationwide rankings of 6.0 and seven.8 %. That is just like its rankings on April 5 (6.7 and seven.8 %), which was a brand new private low for the drama. The drama premiered to rankings of 9.4 % and had stayed within the 8-9 % vary till this week.

tvN’s “Navillera,” which set a private finest in rankings final week with 3.623 %, dropped to rankings of two.764 on April 5. The rankings for the April 6 episode dipped even additional to 2.759 %.

One media outlet speculated that this could be as a result of competitors from well-liked selection reveals that air on Monday night time, comparable to KBS’s “Gayo Stage,” SBS’s “Identical Mattress, Completely different Goals 2 – You Are My Future,” MBC’s “Buddy into the Wild,” and JTBC’s new present “Good Alone.”

