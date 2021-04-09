General News

“River Where The Moon Rises” Announces It’s Wrapping Up Filming + Will Be Submitted For Consideration At International Emmy Awards

April 9, 2021
KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” is lastly wrapping up filming!

On April 9, the producers of “River Where the Moon Rises” formally introduced that after what can solely be described as an eventful run, the favored historic drama has lastly reached the tip of filming.

The producers revealed, “We’re at the moment making ready for our closing shoot on April 12.”

Moreover, the drama’s manufacturing firm has introduced that “River Where the Moon Rises” will formally be submitted for consideration on the forty ninth International Emmy Awards.

“River Where the Moon Rises” had already accomplished 95 % of filming by the start of March, however when its authentic male lead Ji Soo was swept up in allegations of faculty violence, the drama’s future all of a sudden fell into uncertainty. Ultimately, Ji Soo was faraway from the drama and changed with Na In Woo—however with 95 % of filming already accomplished, the method of reshooting the entire male lead’s scenes was an arduous and time-consuming activity.

Nevertheless, the forged and crew’s laborious work finally paid off. Na In Woo’s addition to the drama and his chemistry with co-star Kim So Hyun acquired an overwhelmingly optimistic response from viewers—a lot in order that the producers of “River Where the Moon Rises” ultimately determined to reshoot the primary six episodes of the drama, which had already aired previous to Ji Soo’s elimination, with Na In Woo (with a purpose to make the total drama out there to viewers on Korean VOD websites).

After finishing filming on April 12, “River Where the Moon Rises” will air its closing episode on April 20 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Are you able to say goodbye to the drama?

Watch “River Where the Moon Rises” with subtitles beneath!

