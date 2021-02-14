“River Where The Moon Rises” Director And Writer Dish On What To Look Forward To In The Drama

With simply two days left till the drama’s premiere, the director and author of KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” have shared their ideas on what viewers can look ahead to!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

When requested what viewers ought to control as they watch the drama, director Yoon Sang Ho replied, “‘River Where the Moon Rises’ is a feast of characters with distinctive, distinctive traits. I feel viewers will have the ability to take pleasure in exploring the assorted characters’ completely different charms whereas watching the drama.”

In this retelling of the well-known story, Pyeonggang is born the princess of Goguryeo, however she winds up dwelling her life as Yeom Ga Jin, a warrior of a wholly completely different social standing.

“In distinction to the acquainted, well-known story of the crybaby Princess Pyeonggang and the idiot On Dal, our drama’s important character Pyeonggang is a warrior,” mentioned the director. “The key level of our drama is the best way that one phrase, ‘warrior,’ utterly modifications the vibe of the story. One other factor to control is the thrilling motion scenes that may play up that key level.”

Yoon Sang Ho went on so as to add, “The most necessary level to control is the gorgeous love that develops between Pyeonggang, who has a strong charisma, and On Dal, who’s mild and pure-hearted in distinction.”

In the meantime, author Han Ji Hoon confidently declared, “From the cinematography to the modifying, music, artwork, and extra, the drama lacks nothing. It can give viewers the prospect to style a feast for all 5 senses.”

“In specific,” he continued, “I hope that you’ll look ahead to the fantastic thing about the cinematography and the sensuous and dynamic imagery created by director Yoon Sang Ho, a historical-drama veteran.”

Lastly, the author shared, “When discussing what to control within the drama, it’s not possible to not point out the charms of the actors, who’ve been exhibiting top-class appearing performances no matter their era. ‘River Where the Moon Rises’ has an abundance of all these fun-to-watch components.”

"River Where the Moon Rises" premieres on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST and can be out there on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

