“River Where The Moon Rises” Ends On Solid Viewership Ratings For Finale

On April 20, KBS’s Monday-Tuesday drama “River Where the Moon Rises” ended on a solid note in viewership ratings.

“River Where the Moon Rises” was a highly anticipated drama due to its strong cast and premiered to high ratings of 6.5 and 9.4 percent. However, the drama ran into issues when lead actor Ji Soo was accused of being a perpetrator of school violence and was replaced with Na In Woo starting in episode 7. Episodes 1-6 were later re-filmed with Na In Woo.

According to Nielsen Korea, the April 20 finale of “River Where the Moon Rises” recorded average nationwide ratings of 6.8 and 8.3 percent. This is the exact same ratings from the April 19 episode the day before. Although the drama’s ratings dropped slightly in the middle of its run, it rose back into the 8 percent range in the final few weeks and ended with the No. 1 spot in its time slot.

The April 20 episode of tvN’s “Navillera” recorded average nationwide ratings of 2.859 percent, a drop from the April 19 episode (3.150 percent).

