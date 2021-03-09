“River Where The Moon Rises” Holds Steady In Ratings As “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” And “She Would Never Know” Come To A Quiet End

“River Where the Moon Rises” held regular in viewership rankings as “She Would Never Know” and “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” got here to a quiet finish.

Based on Nielsen Korea, the March 9 episode of KBS’s “River Where the Moon Rises” recorded common nationwide rankings of 6.1 and eight.3 p.c. That is much like final episode‘s rankings of 6.7 and eight.7 p.c, which marked the primary look of Na In Woo within the function of On Dal.

On JTBC, the ultimate episode of “She Would Never Know” recorded common nationwide rankings of 1.728 p.c, a slight enhance from final episode.

On tvN, “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” additionally got here to an finish with rankings of 5.974 p.c, a slight enhance from final episode.

