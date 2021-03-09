“River Where The Moon Rises” Maintains Lead In Ratings As Na In Woo Makes His First Appearance

KBS’s “River Where the Moon Rises” has held on to its lead in viewership scores as Na In Woo takes over Ji Soo‘s function.

Earlier this week, Ji Soo left the drama attributable to current faculty bullying accusations and Na In Woo took over the function of On Dal. KBS had deliberate on enhancing On Dal out as a lot as potential from episodes 7 and eight, however because of the efforts of the opposite forged members in reshooting scenes, Na In Woo made his first look in episode 7, which aired on March 8.

Based on Nielsen Korea, the March 8 episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” recorded common nationwide scores of 6.7 and eight.7 %. That is comparatively much like final episode‘s scores of 6.6 and 9.2 % and is a promising begin for the drama because it adjusts to the main change in casting.

On tvN, “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” recorded scores of 5.491 %, a drop from final week’s new private better of 6.299 %.

On JTBC, “She Would By no means Know” recorded scores of 1.614 %, comparable however a slight drop from final week.

