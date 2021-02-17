General News

“River Where The Moon Rises” Maintains Solid Viewership Ratings In 2nd Episode

February 17, 2021
“River Where the Moon Rises” has maintained its strong rankings for its second episode.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the February 16 episode of the brand new KBS drama recorded common nationwide rankings of 5.8 and 9.7 %. That is comparable on common to the drama’s premiere rankings of 6.5 and 9.4 %.

In an earlier time slot, KBS’s new every day drama “Miss Monte-Cristo” additionally maintained its streak with rankings of 14.5 %, much like its premiere.

On JTBC, “She Would By no means Know” recorded common nationwide rankings of 1.590 %, a small lower from final episode. On tvN, “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” recorded rankings of 5.676 %, a small enhance from final episode.

