“River Where The Moon Rises” Prepares To Say Goodbye With New Behind-The-Scenes Photos

As KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” heads into the final week of its run, the drama has shared a fun glimpse behind the scenes of filming!

With just three days left until its series finale, “River Where the Moon Rises” released a new batch of cute behind-the-scenes photos of its starring cast. In contrast to the heart-wrenching love story, fierce political battles, and life-or-death stakes that make the drama so exciting to watch, the actors are all smiles as they joke around on set once the cameras stop rolling.

Praising the positive energy of the cast, the producers of “River Where the Moon Rises” commented, “Throughout the challenges of filming a large-scale historical drama and then having to reshoot it, the atmosphere on set was always warm and lively, even amidst our busy filming schedule.”

They went on, “We believe it was the hard work of the actors, who were always considerate of one another and poured all of their passion and sincerity into creating a great drama, that made ‘River Where the Moon Rises’ such a quality historical drama.”

“We ask that you show a lot of interest and anticipation for the story that will unfold in the remaining two episodes,” they continued, “as well as how the cast will portray that story through their acting.”

The final two episodes of “River Where the Moon Rises” will air on April 19 and 20 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

