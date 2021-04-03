“River Where The Moon Rises” Production Staff Sues Ji Soo’s Agency For Damages + KeyEast Responds

A authorized battle has arisen between KBS’s “River Where the Moon Rises” and KeyEast Leisure, the company of actor Ji Soo.

In March, Ji Soo was accused of getting been a perpetrator of faculty violence. Ji Soo apologized and KeyEast Leisure launched an announcement in regards to the subject. On the time of the controversy, Ji Soo was starring in “River Where the Moon Rises,” which had already aired a number of episodes as much as that time. KBS determined to take away him from the drama and exchange him with actor Na In Woo.

Na In Woo started showing within the drama in episode 7. The drama additionally reshot episodes 1-6 to exchange the footage of Ji Soo with Na In Woo within the function of On Dal.

On April 2, Victory Contents, the manufacturing firm behind “River Where the Moon Rises,” introduced that that they had filed a lawsuit for damages towards KeyEast on the Seoul Central District Court docket the day earlier than.

Of their assertion, Victory Contents stated that the drama had suffered damages attributable to Ji Soo’s allegations of faculty violence, which included bodily assault, mugging, dishonest on examinations, and sexual violence. (Word: Neither KeyEast nor Ji Soo have admitted to particular allegations, and within the case of the sexual violence allegations, KeyEast has issued a agency denial.)

Victory Contents stated that 90 p.c of filming had been full on the time of the allegations and that each one the scenes with Ji Soo needed to be reshot when the function was recast. The drama had had a big finances to start with, however the further reshoots had brought about the corporate vital monetary damages within the type of further workers salaries, set and prop bills, actor look charges, and creative manufacturing prices. Regardless of this, the drama determined to reshoot episodes 1-6 so as to give viewers an entire manufacturing.

The firm additionally stated that the controversy had resulted in declines in scores, claims filed by overseas audiences, a discount in revenue in comparison with preliminary expectations, and injury to the corporate’s picture.

Victory Contents concluded, “We reached out to KeyEast for discussions as a result of we had hoped to settle the damages quietly and transfer on to our subsequent challenge, however attributable to KeyEast’s noncooperation, we have been compelled to file a lawsuit.”

Of their response, KeyEast denied that that they had been noncooperative in discussions with Victory Contents. “After the allegations of faculty violence arose towards actor Ji Soo, we participated in shut discussions with Victory Contents and KBS,” KeyEast stated. “Ji Soo was fast to apologize with out preamble, and although nothing had been confirmed relating to the allegations, he needed to keep away from inflicting the drama any additional injury.”

KeyEast stated that that they had sympathized with the manufacturing workers’s difficulties and had expressed their intention to take accountability for affordable prices related to the reshoots. Nonetheless, Victory Contents had failed to offer concrete proof for the prices that they had calculated, so KeyEast requested that the corporate present them an in depth settlement. As this is able to take a very long time, contemplating the drama was nonetheless filming, the company supplied a cost prematurely to help them.

KeyEast reiterated that that they had faithfully cooperated in all discussions with Victory Contents and KBS whereas requesting goal arbitration.

In response to KeyEast’s response, Victory Contents issued one other assertion. Victory Contents stated that though KeyEast had promised to take “ethical accountability” for “affordable prices,” the company saved citing “lack of concrete proof” and the “restrictions of being a listed firm” of their negotiations.

Victory Contents stated that their damages had been extreme as a result of that they had needed to reshoot 18 episodes with out with the ability to launch the primary six episodes both in Korea or overseas. The firm stated that KeyEast had been self-centered and high-handed in promising “ethical accountability” for “affordable prices” within the gentle of “concrete proof.” Although the drama was nonetheless filming and a number of the contracts with different actors and companies needed to stay personal, Victory Contents agreed to share what particulars they might about their prices. Nonetheless, KeyEast continued to request an in depth settlement, and Victory Contents ultimately accused them of making an attempt to stall for time. “It’s sufficient to make us suspect whether or not the company actually acknowledges how critical the difficulty is,” the corporate said.

The firm concluded, “If KeyEast, who has to bear all of the obligations for this case, has a honest need to resolve the difficulty, they need to clearly state their intention to take full accountability and take part in negotiations from that place.”

Lastly, KeyEast issued one other response saying that they might not be making press statements for the drama’s profit. The company said, “We really feel that the drama, which is airing via the onerous work of the forged and crew and thru the steadfast help of viewers, may incur additional hurt from the a number of press releases between us and Victory Contents. Subsequently, we’ve determined to chorus as a lot as potential from additional media statements about this subject till the drama has completed airing. We intend to proceed discussions with Victory Contents from a place of accountability so as to attain an amicable settlement.”

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)