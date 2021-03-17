General News

“River Where The Moon Rises” Records Second Consecutive Rise In Ratings

March 17, 2021
“River Where the Moon Rises” continues to rise in viewership rankings!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the March 16 episode of the KBS drama recorded common nationwide rankings of seven.2 and 9.1 %. This is a rise from final episode‘s 6.6 and eight.4 % and the second time in a row that the drama has marked an increase in rankings.

The second episode of “Off Route” (also referred to as “Off the Course”), which is a part of JTBC’s short-form drama specials known as JTBC Drama Festa, recorded common nationwide rankings of two.113 %.

tvN’s Drama Stage (additionally a short-form drama collection) aired “Park Sung Sil’s Fourth Industrial Revolution” to rankings of 1.847 %.

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

