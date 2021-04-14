“River Where The Moon Rises” Sees Slight Increase In Viewership Ratings While “Navillera” Holds Steady

The Monday-Tuesday dramas stay in keeping with their viewership rankings on Monday.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the April 12 episode of KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” recorded common nationwide rankings of 6.7 and eight.4 p.c. It is a slight improve from final week’s episode of 6.0 and seven.8 p.c. The drama lastly surpassed 8.0 p.c in viewership rankings for the primary time in two weeks.

tvN’s “Navillera” scored common nationwide rankings of two.8 p.c with a peak of three.3 p.c, much like the two.8 p.c rankings achieved final week. Amongst viewers of ages 20 to 49, the drama recorded common nationwide rankings of 1.4 p.c with a peak of 1.6 p.c, and within the metropolitan areas, it earned common rankings of two.6 p.c and a peak of three.2 p.c.

