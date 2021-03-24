“River Where The Moon Rises” To Re-Film First 6 Episodes With Na In Woo As On Dal

“River Where the Moon Rises” has introduced their determination to re-film the primary six episodes.

It was first confirmed on March 5 that Na In Woo will likely be taking on the function of On Dal following Ji Soo‘s departure from the drama. Since then, the drama has completed re-filming all scenes from episodes 7 by 18 that embrace On Dal.

Nonetheless, as replays of the primary six episodes have been faraway from Korean VOD websites, many followers of the drama, particularly new viewers, expressed their needs to additionally watch the earlier episodes.

As a consequence, “River Where the Moon Rises” will likely be re-filming the primary six episodes with Na In Woo to offer on VOD websites.

The manufacturing staff commented, “There’s an growing quantity of viewers who’re expressing their hopes to observe episodes 1 by 6 once more. In order to assist present viewers be extra immersed within the drama and likewise lure in new viewers, we’ll re-film episodes 1 by 6 and resume replay companies. Please look ahead to episodes 1 by 6 that will likely be fully recreated with Na In Woo’s On Dal.”

“River Where the Moon Rises” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

