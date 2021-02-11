“River Where The Moon Rises” Writer Talks About Casting Decisions And Developing The Historical Drama

The scriptwriter for the upcoming drama “River Where the Moon Rises” shared his ideas on the forged!

KBS 2TV’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “River Where the Moon Rises” will put a twist on the traditional Goguryeo people story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and Normal On Dal’s (Ji Soo’s) passionate love story. The two youthful spirits will shield their love in any respect prices, no matter what their fates maintain for them, and within the course of heat the hearts of the viewers.

Scriptwriter Han Ji Hoon can also be recognized for writing “Time Between Canine and Wolf,” “Dr. Jin,” and “Lady of 9.9 Billion.” The author shared, “I had the need to someday dramatize the story of Princess Pyeonggang and the idiot On Dal, which I learn as an image ebook after I was younger.” He defined, “I used to be charmed as a result of it’s concurrently a gorgeous love story that overcomes variations in social standing and likewise an fascinating and profitable hero story. I wished to color Pyeonggang and On Dal’s story that everybody knew but in addition didn’t know.”

Writer Han Ji Hoon additionally defined that a lot of the story of Pyeonggang and On Dal within the historic information had been lacking. He elaborated, “The princess marries the idiot, then the idiot instantly turns into a basic. I imagined the connecting hyperlinks between the unlikely incidents, crammed within the gaps, and made it extra dramatic.” He added, “I used the folks story as groundwork, however a lot of it was produced by creativeness. I’ll depart the enjoyable of discovering these variations to the viewers.”

Concerning the casting of the actors for the roles of Pyeonggang and On Dal, scriptwriter Han Ji Hoon shared, “It’s essentially the most best casting I’ve imagined. If I put it into numbers, they’re 120 % in sync with their roles.”

The author continued, “Actress Kim So Hyun has to showcase numerous sides of herself as a warrior and princess, however she created a Pyeonggang of her personal very quickly along with her fascinating environment and gifted appearing. Actor Ji Soo has the right visuals and bodily look for the naïve and sincere—and typically reckless—On Dal. I’m anticipating the characters, who will come to life with the 2 actors’ charms, will create nice chemistry.”

“River Where the Moon Rises” will premiere on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama under!

